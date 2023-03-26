Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller lead Far East United in US $1M meet

FORMER national team mainstays Stephan Schrock, Anton del Rosario and Rolland Muller lead a Far East United team that will compete in The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Dollar Winner-Take-All set June 1 to 4 at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, in the US.

Also named to the Far East United squad was Greg Nwokolo, who played for Indonesia from 2013 to 2019, Guam captain Jason Cunliffe and Thailand veteran Charyl Chappuis.

TST aims to define the world championship for 7×7 football by attracting competitive players from all over the world in a high stakes and intense format that follows the FIFA World Cup structure with 32 teams bracketed in various groups before going into the knockout rounds.

Far East United joins a 32-team field that includes Gracie FC organized by the Gracie family who are all mixed martial arts legends, Welsh squad Wrexham owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, Team Demspey of former US soccer star Clint Dempsey, British eSports club Hashtag United, Mexican team Club Nexaca, Major League Soccer side Charlotte Football Club and English team Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Far East United’s initial roster is stacked with veterans.

Nwokolo played forward for Indonesia and in eight appearances for the Merah Putih, scored two goals. He scored 143 goals for various clubs and last suited up in 2022 for Indonesian professional team Madura United.

Chappuis, the Swiss-born player for Thailand who currently plays for Port Authority Club of Thailand has four international goals for the War Elephants.

Cunliffe is no stranger to Filipino football fans as he remains a regular on Guam’s national team with 25 goals.

Del Rosario bared that there will be a few more announcements over the next few weeks to complete the line-up.