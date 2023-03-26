Antipolo Shrine now officially an international shrine

The Antipolo Cathedral also known as the National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage is now officially an international shrine.

To mark this milestone that took place Saturday, March 25, Antipolo Cathedral Rector and parish priest Fr. Reynante Tolentino officiated a holy mass in honor of the Virgin Mary.

Bernard Testa

In an earlier announcement, the cathedral revealed that the Vatican decree elevating it to international shrine status has been sent by the Holy See and takes effect on March 25, 2023.

The declaration makes the Antipolo Cathedral the country’s first international shrine, the third in Asia, and the 11th worldwide.

Bernard Testa/BM

According to CBCP News, March 25 also coincides with the day when the image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage departed the Mexican town of Acapulco on board a galleon 397 years ago.

“During the three-month voyage, according to the shrine, the galleon was battered by storms and almost caught on fire. Despite these circumstances, it arrived safely on the Philippine shore on June 18, 1626, hence, the title Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage was attributed to the image,” the CBCP News further revealed.

Bernard Testa/BM

Already very popular with devotees and pilgrims, the cathedral is expected to once again attract thousands this coming Holy Week.

Image credits: Bernard Testa/BM





