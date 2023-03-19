Antipolo Cathedral becomes international shrine on March 25

byCBCP News
March 19, 2023
1 minute read
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage in Antipolo City.
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, or Antipolo Cathedral will assume its new status as an international shrine on March 25.

The cathedral announced this past week it received the Vatican decree elevating the church to the rank of international shrine.

“It’s official. We are now elevated into an international shrine,” it said. “The decree has been sent to us by the Holy See and will be effective by March 25, 2023.”

The declaration makes the Antipolo Cathedral the country’s first international shrine, the third in Asia, and the 11th worldwide.

In June 2022 Bishop Francisco de Leon of Antipolo said that the Vatican approved their petition to grant the shrine that particular privilege.

“We are now in full anticipation of the solemn declaration of our international shrine in the coming months,” the cathedral added.

March 25 also coincides with the day when the image of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage departed the Mexican town of Acapulco on board a galleon 397 years ago.

During the three-month voyage, according to the shrine, the galleon was battered by storms and almost caught on fire.

Despite these circumstances, it arrived safely on the Philippine shore on June 18, 1626, hence, the title Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage was attributed to the image. CBCP News

Image credits: Antipolo Cathedral



Author
CBCP News

