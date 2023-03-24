SMHCC strengthens partnership with Radisson Hotel Group in celebrating Park Inn by Radisson Davao’s 10th Anniversary

SMHCC reaches an important milestone as it commemorates the 10th Anniversary of Park Inn by Radisson Davao, the very first Park Inn by Radisson hotel property to open in the Asia Pacific region.

The partnership between SMHCC and RHG began in 2010 with the launch of Radisson Blu Cebu in 2010. Soon after, Park Inn by Radisson Davao opened in March 2013 followed by four more Park Inn hotels in Clark, Iloilo, North Edsa and Bacolod.

“SMHCC is one with Park Inn by Radisson Davao in commemorating the remarkable occasion of its 10th Anniversary. Indeed, the hotel has weathered through the tough times and has emerged victorious. As it marks a decade of uncompromising standards in service and hospitality, Park Inn by Radisson Davao stands proud in this bustling city, ready to showcase many more years of ingenuity and resiliency,” says SMHCC Executive Vice President Ms. Peggy E. Angeles.

Since its inception in 2013, Park Inn by Radisson Davao has made a name to both Dabawenyos and foreigners alike with its vivid and warm character, #FeelGood Hospitality complemented by Radisson Hotel Group’s service philosophy of Yes! I Can to deliver memorable moments to guests. Through the years, Park Inn by Radisson Davao has reaped various awards as a testament to its commitment to making a mark in the hospitality industry in the vibrant City of Davao and beyond.

Radisson Hotel Group Area Senior Vice President for South East Asia & Pacific Mr. Andre de Jong adds, “Since its opening in 2013, the Park Inn by Radisson Davao has been consistently recognized as a leading hotel in the city receiving multiple awards and accolades. This is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team who welcome our guests each day with warm hospitality and exceptional service. Congratulations on this milestone and we look forward to the continued long-term success of our hotels in the Philippines in partnership with SMHCC.”

Recently, Park Inn by Radisson Davao was recognized by CNBC.com as one of the best hotels for business travelers for 2022. In addition, the hotel played host to the much-awaited MICECon 2023 held last March 1-13, 2023.