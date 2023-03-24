PayMongo’s 4th Anniversary marked by new leadership, overwhelming support from startup and business community

Filipino payment gateway PayMongo celebrated its fourth anniversary, at its headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, alongside their partners, merchants, stakeholders, employees and friends from various industries.

“We are happy to be celebrating PayMongo’s 4th anniversary with the key drivers of the Philippine fintech sector. We are grateful for the support and confidence not only in PayMongo but also in the collective spirit of the local startup ecosystem,” said Jojo Malolos, PayMongo’s newly appointed CEO, during the anniversary held on March 14, 2023.

“With their help and with the determination of our team, we aspire to further develop the country’s online payments infrastructure and continue to set a strong foundation for Philippine businesses,” Malolos added.

Launched in 2019, PayMongo is a financial technology company that helps Filipino businesses accept online payments from their customers and facilitate multiple modes of money movement online. PayMongo currently offers its services to more than 12,000 businesses in the country.

In February, PayMongo appointed Malolos as its new president and CEO to implement plans for the company’s next phase of growth.

A key to Malolos’s transformational initiatives is to open PayMongo to the larger ecosystem through faster and more extensive collaborations with its partners.

“PayMongo’s impressive growth over the last four years is a testament to how much they have helped merchants grow their business online. We remain excited about supporting their efforts to drive financial inclusion and financial freedom in the Philippines. More power to the PayMongo team!” said Manny Ayala, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Endeavor Philippines.

“With the support of its growing base of partners, merchants, and advisors, I have no doubt that this fourth year anniversary is just the beginning of even greater success for this company,” said Paulo Campos, Founding Managing General Partner of Kaya Founders, one of the company’s Series B investors.

Other attendees in the Anniversary include: Napoleon Nazareno, PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. former President and CEO; Alex Cabrera, PWC Chairman Emeritus; Raymond Alimurung, Lazada Chairman; Gilbert Sta Maria, Philippine Airlines Former President and COO; Jeff Navarro, Visa Country Manager for Philippines and Guam; Elfren Sarte, Robinsons Bank President and CEO; Arvie De Vera, Union Digital Bank CEO; Antonio Corro, UBP SVP, Consumer Finance Center; Gerardo Austria, UBP Vice President for Merchant Acquiring and Payment Gateway; Nate Clarke, GoTyme Bank President and CEO; Albert Tinio, GoTyme Bank COO and co-CEO; Nichel Gaba, PDAX Founder and CEO; Nel Laygo, Peddlr Founder and CEO; ER Rollan, Growsari Co-founder and CEO; Todd Schweister, Brankas Founder and CEO; Dexter Ligot-Gordon, Swarm Co-founder and CEO; Nina Dizon-Cabrera, Colourette CEO; Franco Varona, Foxmont Managing Partner, and Victor Paterno, 7-Eleven Philippines CEO.

By strengthening its current payment offering and introducing its next generation of products, the company will seek to meet the financial needs of more businesses in the coming year. Moreover, with the company’s newly issued electronic money issuer license, PayMongo is set to drive significant impact in the digital financial services sector for small and medium enterprises.

Image credits: PayMongo





