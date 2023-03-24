Escape the ordinary: A visitor’s Boracay Diary

Story & photos by Ardee P. de los Angeles

The thought of traveling to a desired destination excites and delights. Blue and calm waters await at the beach, while cocktails and good food parade like a slideshow in the mind. Planning and our expectations enliven the experience from start to finish.

But first, we have to get to the end of our journey, which starts with a commercial flight from Manila. This means a couple of hours or more of anxiety as you get to the packed domestic airport. Long lines and queues at the busy airport, gate changes, and delayed flights are just some of the things a traveler has to endure to make their dream vacation a possibility.

It is just wonderful to know that there is another option to get to your destination faster while avoiding crowded airports and long waiting times. However, the budget will need to be stretched out a little bit.

With all this, the warm waters and the extraordinary meals offered by Boracay are close at hand.

A water landing in paradise

We had a chance to travel in style as we planned a trip to Boracay, which started with our flight selection. Airtrav Philippines provides premiere seaplane chartered service straight to the shores of Boracay, Coron, El Nido, and Puerto Galera. Our ride is on a Cessna Grand Caravan Ex Amphibian, which is the largest single—engine airplane produced by Cessna and accommodates eight passengers comfortably.

Airtrav Philippines provides

premiere seaplane chartered

The flight starts at AirTrav’s hangar near NAIA’s Terminal 3. After we arrived, we were caravaned to the hangar in our cars for a short safety briefing. We were then led to a red carpet that brought us up the stairs to board the airplane.

Getting ready for a water landing.

The flight took about an hour. The descent to the crystal-blue waters of Boracay is panoramic and exhilarating. This is certainly another way of arriving directly on the island. No airport, no wait times—just a water landing near the beach. It was wonderful and a once-in-a-lifetime treat. We were then picked up by speedboats that took us to our respective hotels.

Back in Paradise

After the flight and check in at our hotel, food is the next thing on our list. It is a given that the sparkling blue waters and the white sands of Boracay are great, but now that we are here, we just have to take our hats off to the delectable food and drinks being served on the island.

The food everywhere you go is wonderful, and I just wanted to share the sights, the flavors, and the vibe, through pictures and this story.

People do visit Boracay for the beautiful white beaches and the delectable food. If you are a seafood lover, this is the perfect vacation for you.

It is just timely to talk about some popular restaurants on the island. The food, along with the sounds and views of the ocean, is the perfect treat.

Our friends, the husband-and-wife team of Shria and Patrick Florencio, used to work in Singapore before settling down as business owners in Boracay. We met up with them to explore the good eats on the island.

Here’s our epicurean journey by the beach.

Little Taj

Just a few steps away from Boracay’s white beach and located at D’Mall at station 2, this restaurant serves popular street food found in India. Just take the alleyway beside Epic and Aria.

This visit did not disappoint! I loved their papdi chaat (street food), Hyderabadi Lamb Biryani, stuffed paratha with chicken and Goan Fish Curry with crispy paratha. The parathas are my personal favorite. Everything goes well with your preferred cocktail. Happy hour is from 3-7 pm daily with 50-percent off on their classic cocktails. Enjoy the time with a live Dj as well.

Little Taj is a great place for family and friends. Just perfect for the islands!

Muchos

Located on the ground floor of the Zuzuni Hotel in Station 1 and just in front of the beach, Muchos offers Latin American dishes. All orders are made from scratch with both local and authentic ingredients. This place is also vegan-friendly.

Highly recommended are their Beef and Queso Birria Taco (Mexico), Pao de Quiejo (Brazil), Tostones (Caribbean/Latin American), and for dessert, Paleta (mango with chilli) and Watermelon with chilli (Mexico). Just thinking about the menu choices makes me want to come back.

Taco Tuesdays offer chicken and beef tacos all day. It’s definitely a great way to relax with a cold brew in hand.

I can say that the ease of travel by means of a chartered flight makes the trip seem longer and more enjoyable.

Eat, sleep, swim, and repeat! Yes, that’s the plan for as long as I am in the islands. Bon appetit and have a safe flight to the islands!