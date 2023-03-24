DOT holds Dapitan-Dipolog heritage tour

As part of its recovery program, the Department of Tourism (DOT) recently rolled out its new program, Lakbay-Lahi, Philippine Experience: Heritage, Culture and Arts Caravan across the archipelago’s different regions.

In Zamboanga Peninsula, the DOT regional office held “Laag Na! Dali sa Dipolog, Dapit sa Dapitan” (L4D), a localized version of the national program to instill “pride of place” among residents of Dipolog and Dapitan cities in Zamboanga del Norte.

Thirty representatives from tourism organizations, tour operators, online, print, and broadcast media, airline companies, and DOT officials and personnel participated in the activity and experienced the tour’s five elements, namely: food tourism; wellness; culture, people, and heritage; arts and music; and entertainment and adventure.

The group visited Dapitan City Hall, was welcomed by Mayor Seth Frederick Jalosjos, and enjoyed the world-class facilities of Dakak Resort and Beach Park, Villa Angelina Luxury Suites, the 18-hole Dakak Golf and Country Club, and Glorious Fantasyland theme park.

Villa Angelina Luxury Suites in Dakak

For a journey down memory lane, the participants went to historic spots such as Rizal Shrine where the national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was exiled from 1892-96, the public plaza which contains the relief map of Mindanao designed by Rizal, the St. James the Greater Church, and the Punto del Desembarco, a larger-than-life bronze tableau depicting Rizal’s landing to start his exile.

Balay Hamoy Museum

A new must-see is Balay Hamoy Museum which the Great Malayan frequented to meet his friend Don Mariano Hamoy and spend bonding moments with his family.

In Dipolog City, the itinerary included the Dipolog School of Fisheries, Demo Farm, the Cathedral of the Holy Rosary, and the Dipolog City Hall and Museum.

There was also a one-stop product presentation with Rondalla makers, Pamansalan weavers of Nito handicrafts, bottled Spanish sardines makers, and local tour operators at the Dipolog Boulevard Complex.

The four-day activity is supported by the provincial government of Zamboanga del Norte, the city governments of Dapitan and Dipolog, and RomGarJal Development Corp.