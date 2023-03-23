Megaworld Corp., the property development arm of businessman Andrew Tan, said it expects to generate some P2 billion in sales from its Positano Mactan building, its sixth residential condominium project inside the 30-hectare The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The 17-storey development will offer 301 units in varying types with sizes ranging from studio of up to 33 square meters, executive studio of 41 square meters, one bedroom up to 51.5 square meters, executive one bedroom up to 61 square meters, two bedroom up to 78 square meters and three bedroom up to 141 square meters.

The project, which is scheduled for completion in 2028, will also offer other unit types that will be seen for the first time at The Mactan Newtown. These include one bedroom loft of up to 81.5 square meters, two bedroom loft of 136.5 square meters, three bedroom bi-level up to 166 square meters, three bedroom loft of 189.5 square meters and three bedroom loft with terrace up to 264.5 square meters.

“This residential project is inspired by the elegance and beauty of the picturesque Italian seaside destination off the Amalfi Coast that carries the same name. We continue to see an overwhelming demand for living spaces here at The Mactan Newtown, which is why we have chosen to offer this concept to further highlight the island vibe and the exciting lifestyle that residents have come to love in this master-planned township,” said Jennifer Palmares-Fong, first vice president for sales and marketing of Megaworld Visayas.

Designed by Casas+Architects Inc., the façade of Positano Mactan pays homage to the Italian resort town of Positano by mirroring an impression of the real place.

All units will have their own cooktop burners, with two-bedroom and three-bedroom units having their own built-in ovens. Split-type air-conditioning units will come standard in both the living and dining areas across all units.

Rising near the historic Lapu-Lapu Shrine, Positano Mactan will feature two floors of retail area, whose design is inspired by the vibrant public markets of Positano.

At the fifth level, residents will have amenities, including an adult infinity pool, wet lounge and pool deck, children’s pool with water play and cabanas. There’s also a reading nook, an outdoor fitness area, children’s playground, daycare, a bi-level game room, fitness gym equipped with lockers and male and female toilets and changing rooms and a high-ceiling, pillar-less function room with outdoor spill-over area that can host up to 90 guests.

The Mactan Newtown hosts more than 2,000 residential condo units from nine existing towers and two soon-to-rise developments, and nearly 81,000 square meters of gross leasable office spaces.

The township also features two hotel properties from Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, the country’s largest operator of homegrown hotel brands. These are the 18-storey Savoy Hotel Mactan and the 20-storey Belmont Hotel Mactan, which offer a combined 1,097 rooms in total.