McDonald’s PHL 2022 sales breach pre-Covid levels

byRoderick Abad
March 23, 2023
McDonald’s
QUICK service restaurant (QSR) McDonald’s Philippines said it achieved “record-breaking sales” in 2022, surpassing its pre-pandemic sales performance in 2019.

“McDonald’s Philippines’s strong performance in 2022 wouldn’t have been possible if not for the trust and continuous support of our customers all over the country.

As we aim to consistently improve how we serve McDonald’s favorites to every Filipino, we are equally committed to providing feel-good experiences to our people [crew and managers] who make it all happen in our stores, and in communities where we operate for many years to come,” McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang said.

The company, however, did not disclose figures.

Starting from its flagship store in Morayta, Manila in 1981, the franchised American fastfood chain has continued to adhere global food safety and quality standards in food preparation and service through dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, or McDelivery.

This was further strengthened during the pandemic in 2020 when it launched M Safe program to double its food safety and quality efforts via constant monitoring, and crew and manager training, which had it gained high ratings on third party food safety audit and customer perception.

In fact, the company’s findings on “brand trust” grew by 5.4 percent which contributed to increased dine-in guest count and market share last year.

The QSR giant has also become one of the biggest employers in the country, hiring more than 17,000 new employees in 2022 as back up for its new store openings, bringing its current total hires to nearly 60,000 in over 700 stores nationwide, of which 47,000 plus are in Luzon, close to 6,000 in Visayas, and 5,000 in Mindanao.

Giving back to communities where it operates, its Kindness Kitchen initiative served over 800,000 meals to underserved families without access to food last December alone, a 33-percent hike from 600,000 meals provided in May of last year.

This flagship program of its corporate social responsibility arm, Ronald McDonald House Charities, aims to serve one million meals by the end of 2023.

Author
Roderick Abad
Roderick L. Abad graduated from Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, with a degree course in Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication. He has 12 years of journalism experience, starting as a Special Features Writer in a major daily newspaper. In 2006, he moved to the BusinessMirror in the same capacity and, eventually, became a beat reporter. To his credit, he was a finalist in the 2011 Holcim Journalism Awards for Sustainable Construction and the 2013 Lasallian Scholarum Awards. He remains affiliated with the BusinessMirror as a contributor.

