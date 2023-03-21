KAIA brims with magnetic confidence on empowering pop anthem ‘5678’

P-Pop girl group KAIA celebrates International Women’s Month with the release of “5678,” a dance-pop track about preparing to face everything your way, no matter what anyone else says.

Penned by the members of KAIA with the help of Ohwon Lee, PaperPlanet, and LEO, “5678” stands out as a fired-up anthem aimed towards inspiring women everywhere to never give up on their dreams.

“This is a living testament that we’re always trying to make it on our own terms, one step at a time, without looking back,” shares KAIA in a statement. “We are thankful for the opportunities that are presented to us, and we promise to deliver a message of positivity and hope in our songs, as a way to give back to our supporters.”

Uplifting and brimming with magnetic confidence, the song sends the pop quintet’s message of self-love and empowerment with lines (“Hingang malalim, lahat tatahakin / Hindi na ako maliligaw” trans: dbreath, ready to conquer the roadmap / This time, I won’t get lost) that will surely resonate with generations of listeners from all around the world.

“5678” is produced by Ohwon Lee, whose career-spanning work includes songs from some of the biggest names in K-Pop. His sonic approach fits KAIA’s energetic defiance, with a synth intro immediately signaling that something explosive is about to arrive, and frantic beats building up throughout the song to “effectively convey the girls’ unstoppable strengths towards the trials they face.”

The song will also be part of KAIA’s debut EP, which will be released sometime this year. It will be accompanied by a music video helmed by director Raymond Fabian, assisted by Jonathan Tal Placido, under the production house of Studio 79th. The visuals will drop on March 25, Saturday at 6pm.

KAIA adds, “Working with the production house is a smooth process because it’s a collaborative effort between the production team and the members of KAIA, and they are very open to the ideas of KAIA.”

KAIA’s “5678” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.