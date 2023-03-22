AT LAST | Alanis Morissette Manila Concert happening in August 2023 

This is it, Philippines!

Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, will finally perform her special one-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 1, 2023, to celebrate the 28th anniversary of her most recognized and iconic album, Jagged Little Pill.

Her upcoming show in Manila is part of her tour celebrating the supposedly 25th anniversary of her album and was originally scheduled to take place at the MOA Arena on April 2020 but it was moved on December 2021, and November 2022, the shows have been postponed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jagged Little Pill captured the zeitgeist of the mid-’90s by crossing the line between Gen-X cynicism and self-realization. It was pitched somewhere between glitzy mainstream pop and angst-ridden alternative rock. The album, which produced a string of Top 10 songs like “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” and “Ironic,”. It also won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Making the 21-year-old Morissette the youngest performer to ever win the prestigious honor, the album was ranked number 69 on Rolling Stone’s list of “the 500 best albums of all time.”

Morissette won a total of seven Grammys and was nominated fourteen times. Included among her finest songs are You Learn, Head Over Feet, All I Really Want, Thank You, Mary Jane, Uninvited, Perfect, Forgiven, Right Through You, Wake Up, and many more.

And she has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter musicians in contemporary music since 1995. Her deeply expressive music and performances have received widespread praise from critics. Jagged Little Pill, Morissette’s debut album from 1995, was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has composed music for theatrical releases and appeared in films both big and small. Aside from entertainment, she is a strong advocate for female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological, and physical well-being. Alanis Morissette launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette in 2016, a monthly podcast featuring conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists on a wide range of psychosocial topics ranging from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

On December 5, 2019, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL” the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. The show was nominated for fifteen Tony Awards and won 2 Tony Awards at the 2021 ceremony. In July of 2020, Alanis released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road, to rave reviews. In August of 2021, Alanis kicked off her sold out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. The tour became the #1 female-fronted tour from 2021 and one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets. Alanis also stars in Fox’s sitcom, “The Great North,” which has returned for season 3 in 2022.

Alanis Morissette’s upcoming concert in Manila is presented by Ovation Productions with TAPGO.TV as media partner.

Tickets go on sale starting March 29, 2023, via www.smtickets.com and all SM Tickets outlets. Tickets to the previous dates will not be honored. Ovation Productions to give instructions regarding tickets refund and purchases.

