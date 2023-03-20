Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and more to headline Zark’s Fest 2023

After a hugely successful debut in 2019, Zark’s Fest returns this summer with their biggest offering in live music and comfort grub.

Presented and produced by Zark’s Burgers, a popular burger joint in the Philippines, and organized by GNN Entertainment Productions, the hybrid festival promises to treat its patrons with an exciting music lineup, more inclusive programming, a dedicated space for lifestyle, crafts, and arts merchants, and most especially, a hearty serving of American comfort food, the Zark’s way.

Headlining the festival are the award-winning and best-selling Filipino band Ben&Ben and 2021/2022’s most-streamed solo artist Zack Tabudlo. The Manila-based food and music festival are also set to feature some of the most prominent names in the local music industry, including Ebe Dancel, Urbandub, Sandwich, The Itchyworms, BINI, Kiyo, SOS, Autotelic, Any Name’s Okay, Lola Amour, Hey June!, and Eli & Six The Northstar.

“We’re coming out stronger this year with a more diverse lineup and activities,” says Zark’s Burgers CEO Zark Varona. “Make sure to pack your sunscreen as Zark’s Fest brings a festive experience in the best possible way. We’re scaling up our game with headline-worthy music representing various genres and demos, and we’re also holding the event in a bigger, outdoor venue that allows people to move freely around the site and celebrate food, arts, and crafts with their family and friends. What we have is something game-changing and special, and I hope more people will get to experience that.”

This year’s edition ups the ante of the festival format by doubling down on the experience with fair-themed booths and a more family-friendly vibe. “Our goal is to create a safe space where everyone is welcomed and included,” Varona explains. “Hopefully with Zark’s Fest, we’ll be able to deliver a music-filled destination for people from all walks of life.”

Tickets to Zark’s Fest will go on sale, starting Monday, March 13 at 12 noon via bit.ly/zarksfest2023.





Check out the ticket prices:

VIP (P2,500)

Express lane, dedicated restroom, 1 free drink, exclusive VIP area near the stage, Zarkada kit

Regular (P1,500)

General admission

Early Entry (P800)

Entrance is strictly until 2pm only