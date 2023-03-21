LISTEN | Cebu-based singer-songwriter Will Mikhael remakes the APO’s ‘When I Met You’

Will Mikhael is a young homegrown Cebuano talent and is the latest addition to the Universal Records Philippines-managed artist roster.

The young singer-songwriter and producer grew up in a house filled with music and happens to enjoy songwriting. As his first release under the record label, he unveils the official studio version of his take on the OPM hit, “When I Met You” out now on digital streaming platforms.

It showcases his expertise in conveying emotions through his smooth and lovable vocals. There’s already a handful of versions of this APO Hiking Society classic yet Will’s rendition is still considered worth swooning over. It’s definitely a must-listen.