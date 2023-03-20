BARMM receives fresh wave of agriculture, food biz funding

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro Region recently had two new investments worth P129 million, which could generate 122 new jobs for local residents.

The Bangsamoro Board of Investments-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BBOI-BARMM) said the investors were M&R Layer Poultry Farm and Timako Bay Seafood Resto, with total investments of P129,846,100.

M&R Layer Poultry Farm is an agricultural and agribusiness producer of halal egg production located at Barangay Buliok, Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao. It has a total project cost of P107,346,100, and would need 92 workers.

The proponent is involved in commercial egg production of layer poultry farms.

“This is the second approved investment of the BBOI that focused on halal industry. BARMM is now in the process of developing and promoting halal industries as a mode of achieving equity and justice among our farmers and producers, and increasing employment opportunities for the domestic labor force,” said Minister Abuamri A. Taddik of the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Taddik said the region would make the practice of halal more competitive “through, among others, research and product development, quality-assurance measures [and] value-adding mechanisms, thereby making BARMM an active player in regional and international markets of halal products.”

The Timako Bay Seafood Resto, on the other hand, is a tourism-related facility and attraction located in Kalanganan II, Cotabato City, with a total project cost of P22,500,000 and would hire 30 laborers.

“The proponent aims to come up with a ‘halal restaurant by the beach’-type of ambiance,” Taddik added. “The restaurant will serve satisfying and savory seafood dishes. It will also offer catering services, and a function hall that can accommodate a maximum of 200 persons.”

According to Datu Habib Ambolodto, who is a member of the BBOI-BARMM Board of Governors: “The coronavirus pandemic [has] had a devastating impact on the restaurant industry. Hopefully, this registration will significantly increase the possibilities of putting up restaurants to boost the economy of the region.”

“BBOI will exert more effort in promoting investments by conducting BARMM-wide Strategic Investment Priorities Plan consultations, and will even go out of its way to attract investors through business coaching and investment facilitation,” said BBOI-BARMM chair Mohamad Omar Pasigan.