Communities harmed by oil spill entitled to reparation from tanker owner–solon

COASTAL communities adversely affected by the massive oil spill from the sunken MT Princess Empress are entitled to compensation from the tanker’s owner, according to a lawmaker.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur said on Sunday that “the law imposes strict liability for pollution damage resulting from spills of persistent oil from tankers, and ensures compensation for those who suffer economic losses or incur costs due to the toxic discharges.”

Pimentel, who is a member of the Lower House’s ecology committee stated that “we expect the oil tanker’s owner to be swamped with compensation claims from individuals and entities harmed by the spill—including those forced to conduct their own cleanup activities.”

Under the Oil Pollution Compensation Law of 2007, or Republic Act 9483, Pimentel said owners of tankers that cause oil-pollution damage are legally responsible for (1) Costs incurred in cleanup operations at sea or on shore, including expenses for preventive measures; (2) Consequential loss or loss of earnings suffered by owners or users of property contaminated or damaged; (3) Pure economic loss or loss of earnings sustained by people, even if the property contaminated or damaged does not belong to them; (4) Damage to human health or loss of life; and (5) Environmental damages and measures of restoration.

MT Princess Empress was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on February 28, which caused a widespread oil spill into the Tablas Strait.

Owned by RDC Reield Marine Services, the ill-fated oil tanker was sailing to Iloilo from Bataan when it experienced engine trouble and sank.

At least 10 municipalities in the provinces of Oriental Mindoro and Antique are now under a state of calamity due to the spill that has affected more than 143,000 people including 14,000 fisherfolk, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Dozens of people have also fallen ill due to oil toxicity, with at least 55 kilometers of shoreline already spoiled by the spill.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed the Philippine Coast Guard and other agencies to intensify their containment and cleanup operations.