3 Fil-Am players, Brazilian coach add power to men’s vball squad

byJosef Ramos
March 19, 2023
2 minute read
Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara is presented the symbolic key to the PNVF Foton Team Van by Foton General Manager Levy Santos (fifth and sixth from left) during a turnover ceremony on Saturday in a restaurant in Pasay City. With them are (from left) national player Jayvee Sumagaysay, PNVF secretary-general Donaldo Caringal and chairman Dr. Arnel Hajan, national player Mylene Paat, PNVF national team chairman Tonyboy Liao, Filipino-American Steven Rotter, Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso and Filipino-American players Cyrus De Guzman and Michael Raymond Vicente.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THREE Filipino-Americans standing over six feet and a renowned Brazilian coach have been added to the national men’s volleyball team to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara formally introduced Brazilian coach Sergio Veloso and heritage players 6-foot-3 Michael Raymund Vicente, 6-foot-5 Steven Rotter and 6-foot-6 Cyrus De Guzman to the media in a Pasay City restaurant over the weekend.

Suzara also announced that the PNVF drew the support of Foton Motor Philippines which donated a national team van through Foton Philippines General Manager Levy Santos.

“The target should be win, win and win and fight for the medal or fight for the gold,” the 57-year-old Veloso told reporters at the Golden Bay Restaurant in Pasay City.  “But it’s a one set a time for us and I believe they have the capability to win as a unit.”

Veloso, whose previous assignment as an International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) accredited coach was in the Maldives, will be working closely with his PNVF counterpart Odjie Mamon in the national team.

Suzara is confident Veloso and the heritage players would fill up voids in the national squad.

“The arrival of the three Filipino-Americans and coach Sergio [Veloso] is very promising especially for Cambodia,” said Suzara, who thanked Foton Philippines for supporting the mobility needs of the federation.

He also expressed gratitude to the global platform Fil-Am Nation Select  headed by Christian Gopez for introducing the Filipino-Americans to the national team.

“I’m having a blast. It’s my first time leaving the United States and be on my own. I don’t have anyone to rely on aside from myself and my teammates, my coaches,” said Rotter, an opposite spiker from La Palma, California, who played for Long Beach City College, California State University and semi-pro team LA Blaze in the US.

Vicente, a wing spiker from San Jose, California, on the other hand, played in the US NCAA Division I team Concordia University Irvine.

“Training has been really good. We’re taking a little bit of time and we get this,” Vicente said.

De Guzman, on the other hand, is a middle blocker from New York and played in the US NCAA Division III for Hunter College and also for New York Pride and North East Force in the Volleyball League of America.

The men’s team will undergo a training camp in Osaka, Japan, from April 3 to 20 ahead of the May 5 to 17 Cambodia SEA Games.

Image credits: Roy Domingo



Roy Domingo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

DLSU nears 1st rd sweep, Ateneo ends skid

byBusinessMirror
March 19, 2023
Next Article

Alido eyes title repeat in Iloilo

byBusinessMirror
March 19, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

DLSU nears 1st rd sweep, Ateneo ends skid

DE LA SALLE University foiled Adamson University,  22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, on Sunday to move closer to a first round sweep in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 women’s volleyball action at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

byBusinessMirror
March 19, 2023

Ironman 70.3 in Davao gets going Sunday

AN INTREPID field of endurance athletes—including 18 pros and dozens of age-groupers from record 46 countries—braces for a fast, grueling race when the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao Philippines fires off Sunday at the Azuela Cove.

byBusinessMirror
March 19, 2023
Column box-Rick Olivares - Bleachers' Brew
Read more
3 minute read

Stopping the skid

THERE’S that saying in sports of bouncing back after a loss. A loss can be frightening if it goes unchecked. Confidence and morale go down and sometimes, it goes on this shocking and dizzying downward spiral.

byRick Olivares
March 19, 2023