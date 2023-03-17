Savoy Hotel Mactan’s ‘Tales from the Wok’ Oriental Dinner Buffet

Savoy Hotel Mactan is excited to announce the return of its highly popular “Tales from the Wok” Oriental Dinner Buffet this March. Featuring a sumptuous spread of authentic oriental dishes, this buffet is set to take you on a culinary journey to the heart of the East.

Every Friday and Saturday of March, guests can indulge in a mouth-watering selection of oriental dishes, including Stir Fry Beef, Sweet and Sour Pork, Chicken with Celery and Cashew nuts, Lo Han Vegetable, Seafood Lo Mein, and Steam Fish with Soy Sauce, among others. The buffet rate is set at Php 888, making it an affordable and delicious option for foodies and families alike.

“We’re thrilled to reintroduce our ‘Tales from the Wok’ Oriental Dinner Buffet to our guests,” said Director of Operations, Joward Tongco. “With a wide range of delectable dishes on offer, our guests will get to experience the rich and bold flavors of the Orient that we’re known for.”

Guests can also enjoy other Oriental delicacies such as Dimsum, Noodle Soup, and Dessert selections that are sure to satisfy their cravings. To make the experience even more enjoyable, diners can avail of the 5+1 dine-in promo and enjoy one complimentary buffet for every group of six.

For families with children, Savoy Hotel Mactan offers a special kids policy wherein children aged six years old and below can dine for free, while kids aged 7 to 11 years old can avail of a 50% discount.

The buffet is available from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM every Friday and Saturday available at Savoy Café. Kids policy applies to this promo.

For more information, you may contact us at +032 494 4000 / +63 917 854 0739 or email fbservice@savoymactan.com. You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown

Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown is one of the 11 properties of Megaworld Hotels, making the chain one of the Philippines’ largest homegrown hotel groups in the country with almost 4,000 room keys to date. The hotel is Megaworld Corporation’s first hotel development inside The Mactan Newtown, a 30-hectare township project located in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu. The hotel welcomes business travelers and family vacationers due to its convenient proximity to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, nearby beaches and historical sites found around the island.