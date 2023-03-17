Mercato Centrale partners with DOT to boost food tourism in Intramuros

byBusinessMirror
March 17, 2023
2 minute read
Mercato Centrale, in partnership with the Department of Tourism and Intramuros Administration, opens a new food lifestyle market at Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila City.

Experience the historic feel of Fort Santiago while grabbing a bite or drink with your barkada! Have a unique dining experience where you can enjoy a variety of delectable treats while immersing in the rich culture and history of the city.

Open to the public from 2PM to 10PM, the market provides easy access for both commuters and cars, located just a stone’s throw away from the iconic Manila Cathedral. 

Vendors like J&J, For Heaven’s Shake, Tuna Town, Bagnet Patong, Maria Crispy, Moyumie Shawarma, Uncle Kim’s are just some of the few hand-curated merchants picked by our vendor recruitment team.

The Mercato Centrale Fort Santiago also offers a weekly lineup of talented buskers to serenade you while you indulge in an ice-cold beer or your favorite drink with isaw, corndogs, or roast beef on the side from the best brands that Mercato Centrale has to offer.

Come vibe with us at the Mercato Centrale Fort Santiago to experience the best of Manila’s food scene, and immerse yourself in the city’s rich history and culture.

Mercato Centrale is a destination lifestyle food market that delivers a wide variety of great and unique tasting food, organic, pastry, and beverage products that are one-of-a-kind. It has incubated many great food concepts that have successfully ‘graduated’ from the market and have grown and became successful themselves.

Mercato Centrale is a destination lifestyle food market that delivers a wide variety of great and unique tasting food, organic, pastry, and beverage products that are one-of-a-kind. It was inspired by the vibrant food markets of Mercato Centrale in Italy, Boroughs market in London as well as the hawker-type market in the bustling night markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. It was also the only food market in the Philippines mentioned in the World Atlas of Street Food published in 2017.

They incubated many great food concepts that have successfully ‘graduated’ from the market and have grown and became successful themselves, including Manang’s Chicken, Mamalou’s, Shawarma Bros, Brasas, Bawai’s, Merry Moo, Sunrise Buckets, Tokyo Tempura and many more. All of the vendors in their markets undergo a rigorous vetting process by participating in a ‘Taste Test’ regularly. 

Moreover, Mercato Centrale together with the industry’s top players has already developed a Restaurant Business Network— a network of strategic partners (mentorship, product development, food and equipment suppliers, HR, business permits, micro-financing and financial literacy, accounting and taxation, payment gateways, brand management, digital marketing, packaging and design, food safety and hygiene) that help food startup businesses become sustainable, successful, and scalable.

For more information, visit: https://favorites.mercatocentrale.ph

