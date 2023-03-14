Luminisce unveils first-class line of laser treatment for skin care

Luminisce Holistic Skin Innovations, one of the Philippines’ leading dermatology clinics, recently introduced a new advanced laser technology for skin care called Pico Suite, providing a more precise method in addressing Filipino pigmentation problems.

Laser technology has revolutionized the field of dermatology, leading to a host of results that used to be achieved only manually. Current laser technology uses nanotechnology, which fires laser beam energy at skin imperfections in nanoseconds, or a billionth of a second.

Despite nanotechnology lasers being highly effective, patients must go through periods of downtime and problems such as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, burns, and blisters. These lasers also tend to be selective with pigments, making some lasers less effective for certain skin tones.

Developed by the U.S.-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems manufacturer Cynosure, the Pico Suite line fires laser beam energy in picoseconds, equivalent to a trillionth of a second. This lessens the risk of laser-related complications and speeds up the visibility of results.

“We are extremely happy to finally offer our patients the Pico Suite solution. With three of the most advanced in-clinic devices, the Pico Suite offers safe procedures and accelerated results on pigmentation problems,” says Dr. Kaycee Reyes, founder of Luminisce.

Because these laser beams are shorter in pulse duration, its photo-thermal effect on the skin is lower and therefore is less damaging to the surrounding skin tissue. Additionally, a picosecond laser breaks pigments into much smaller particles, speeding up results.

The Luminisce Pico Suite

The Luminisce Pico Suite is composed of three world-renowned in-clinic gold-standard devices: PicoMajesty, PicoPlus, and PicoSure Pro.

Of all the Pico Lasers in the market, PicoMajesty has the shortest pulse duration in the aesthetics industry with 250ps at 1064 nm and a peak power of 2GW. PicoMajesty is specifically made to address tattoos and treat other pigment-based skin conditions such as acne and scars. Its high peak power and high laser energy shatters pigments much easily.

Meanwhile, PicoPlus is one of the most versatile Pico lasers in the market. It has both nano and picosecond pulse duration at 450ps, 2ns with the peak power of 1.8GW. PicoPlus is an ideal option for gentler treatments.

The third of the Pico Suite is PicoSure Pro, which is the second-generation pico laser created by Cynosure. PicoSure Pro has a wavelength of 755nm Alexandrite, 750ps to 650ps pulse duration, the wavelength that’s considered the “sweet spot” for most pigments. PicoSure Pro is versatile for different skin types and aids in skin revitalization. It is the only FDA-cleared picosecond device to treat melasma pigment, Nevus of Ota, and Hori’s Nevus.

Other than pigments, PicoSure Pro also reduces wrinkles, fine lines, acne scars, and pore size. Its unique fractionated lens redistributes the picosecond energy into low and high intensities to create elegant injury in the superficial skin layer. Called intra-epidermal Laser Induced Optical Breakdowns, these create pressure waves that expand into the dermis and activate the body’s natural healing response to stimulate collagen and elastin production without thermal side effects (e.g. redness and damages on the surrounding tissue or downtime of other lasers).

