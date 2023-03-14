Red Bull BC One Women’s World Breakdancing champion is new Philippine National Dance Sport team member

The Philippine Dance Sport Federation (PDSF) officially announced the newest Philippine National Dance Sport team member, Red Bull BC One Women’s World Breakdancing champion, Logan Elanna Edra aka BGirl Logistix.

Logan aka Bgirl Logistix, a World Breaking Dance Champion, will be joining the Philippines’ Breaking National Team. She was presented to the media by Ms. Becky Garcia (PDSF President), Ms. Gloria Alcala (PDSF Treasure), Ms. Becca Jose (PDSF Director for Breaking), Mr. Melvin Jansen Ang (PDSF Head of Breaking), and her co-athlete, Ilyvm “Bboy Dudut” Gabriel at the Urban Arts “mini” Festival event last Saturday, March 04, 2023, at Ayala Malls Circuit Activity Center.

Breaking started in the late 1970s in the Bronx. It is called Breaking because dancers dance through breaks made by the DJ. It is closely attributed to the birth of Hip Hop, as DJs developed rhythmic breaks for the dancers. Breaking made its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018. Logan, Bgirl Logistix, was quoted as saying “Now I get to do it with more meaning and purpose because this is my way of paying homage to my roots.” The audience warmly welcomed her as their “Kababayan” who will represent the Philippines in the 2023 SEA Games and the 2024 Olympics in Paris and hopefully realize our dream of another gold medal, bringing glory to our country!