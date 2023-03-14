Red Bull BC One Women’s World Breakdancing champion is new Philippine National Dance Sport team member

byBMPlus
March 14, 2023
1 minute read
From left: Razalan (Manager/Coach of Logan), Melvin Jansen Ang (PDSF Head of Breaking), Bgirl Logistix, Ilyvm “Dudut” Gabriel (Breaking National Team), Ms. Becky Garcia (PDSF President ), Ms. Gloria Alcala( PDSF Treasure), and Ms. Becca Jose (PDSF Director for Breaking).
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Philippine Dance Sport Federation (PDSF) officially announced the newest Philippine National Dance Sport team member, Red Bull BC One Women’s World Breakdancing champion, Logan Elanna Edra aka BGirl Logistix.  

Logan aka Bgirl Logistix, a World Breaking Dance Champion, will be joining the Philippines’ Breaking National Team.   She was presented to the media by Ms. Becky Garcia (PDSF President), Ms. Gloria Alcala (PDSF Treasure), Ms. Becca Jose (PDSF Director for Breaking), Mr. Melvin Jansen Ang (PDSF Head of Breaking), and her co-athlete, Ilyvm “Bboy Dudut” Gabriel at the Urban Arts “mini” Festival event last Saturday, March 04, 2023, at Ayala Malls Circuit Activity Center.

Breaking started in the late 1970s in the Bronx.  It is called Breaking because dancers dance through breaks made by the DJ.  It is closely attributed to the birth of Hip Hop, as DJs developed rhythmic breaks for the dancers.  Breaking made its Olympic debut at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018.  Logan, Bgirl Logistix, was quoted as saying “Now I get to do it with more meaning and purpose because this is my way of paying homage to my roots.”  The audience warmly welcomed her as their “Kababayan” who will represent the Philippines in the 2023 SEA Games and the 2024 Olympics in Paris and hopefully realize our dream of another gold medal, bringing glory to our country!

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Audience for 95th Oscars rebounds slightly to 18.7 million

byLindsey Bahr / The Associated Press
March 14, 2023
Next Article

Luminisce unveils first-class line of laser treatment for skin care

byBMPlus
March 14, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Filipinos lose P35B annually due to cancer; PHL worst in ASEAN in cancer premature deaths

These are some of the alarming findings of the study entitled “The Economic Burden of Cancer in the Philippines[1],” presented during the Philippine Cancer Surgeons (PCS)-Cancer Commission Foundation’s annual Philippine Cancer Summit on Feb 24. The study, primarily authored by health economist Dr. Valerie Ulep, Senior Research Fellow of the Philippine Institute for Development Studies, aimed to have a clear picture of the financial burden cancer patients experience and, consequently, the Philippine economy.

byBMPlus
March 14, 2023