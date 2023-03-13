BIR to ‘educate’ social media influencers on tax obligations

byJasper Y. Arcalas
March 13, 2023
2 minute read
THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) seeks to hold a dialogue with social media and internet celebrities this year to “educate” them about their tax obligations as part of its measures to achieve its P2.6 trillion collection target this year.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui maintained that social media influencers, vloggers and content creators must be taxed since they are earning income from their respective platforms and contents.

Lumagui emphasized that some of these personalities may be just “unaware” of their tax obligations that is why they are not able to file the necessary income taxes.

Lumagui noted that perhaps there was something wrong with the messaging of the previous tax officials that made social media stars “scared” of complying with their tax responsibilities.

“Some influencers just don’t know their tax obligations. What we want is a dialogue with them that these are your obligations as social media influencers—you’re earning from whatever you’re doing, so this is your responsibility as income earners,” he told reporters in a recent interview.

“We want to be friendly with them, do not be scared. We will assist you,” he added.

The BIR plans to hold the dialogue within the first half of the year. Lumagui noted that dialogues are effective tools to encourage individuals and even groups to pay their taxes correctly.

For example, he cited the case with vape associations and lotto operators wherein the bureau conducted separate dialogues with them to clarify their tax duties.

Lumagui also disclosed that they see social media influencers as a vehicle to encourage more Filipinos to pay their taxes correctly and punctually given their reach.

“I think that one way of making people comply with tax obligations is to educate the people because tax is a very complicated topic and it is not easy to understand,” he said.

“That’s why what I want is to really explain, laymanize everything so they will understand the obligations and responsibilities so that when everything is simplified and you are unable to comply, its most likely you have an intent to evade,” he added.

Lumagui also disclosed that they are doubling their efforts on improving tax collections from online businesses, especially those utilizing Lazada and Shoppee in the country.

“We’re in constant communication with platforms, because its a challenge to monitor. We’re thinking of ways to approach it because if you look at individual online sellers, it is quite difficult,” he said.

“It’s a challenge. Hopefully we can do a lot to address these new concepts, platforms and of course think of an efficient way of going about tax collection,” he added.

In 2021, the BIR issued Revenue Memorandum Circular 97-2021 regarding the taxation of any income earned by social media influencers. Pundits noted that the circular was reiteration of the BIR’s earlier Revenue Memorandum Circular 60-2020 that outlined the obligations of people earning through any forms of electronic media.

Author
Jasper Y. Arcalas
Jasper Emmanuel Y. Arcalas is a multi-awarded journalist covering agriculture and commodities for the BusinessMirror. Arcalas, at 25, is the youngest Brightleaf Agriculture Journalism Awards Hall of Famer.  He is a graduate of the UST Journalism School (Batch 2016) and currently completing his MA Journalism degree at his alma mater. He joined the news outfit in August 2016.

Related Posts

Lending firm sees hike in SCF among MSMEs

DIGIDO Finance Corp. expects a rapid increase in use of supply chain finance (SCF) among Philippine micro-scale, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), forecasting that this set of solutions will cover about 15 percent of the cost of the entire volume of goods and services produced by the sector by 2024.

byRizal Raoul Reyes
March 13, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

Pagcor-funded facilities in Cagayan inaugurated

THREE municipalities in the province of Cagayan became the latest beneficiaries of the Multi-Purpose Evacuation Center (MPEC) project of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) after the state-run gaming agency inaugurated the newly constructed facilities last March 10 and March 11.

byBusinessMirror
March 13, 2023
KPMG Perspectives
Read more
3 minute read

Champions of change: How governments can lead healthcare transformation

WHILE virtually all countries have at times struggled with their response to Covid-19, the global pandemic and the public’s belief that their government should keep them safe has also provided governments with opportunities to show they can be agile, innovative and outcome-focused. Profound decisions—curfews, lockdowns, the imposition of public health practices such as wearing masks, and eventually the rollout of vaccine programs—have been made in response to real-time data.

byKPMG Perspectives
March 13, 2023