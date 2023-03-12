CPS-Antipolo vs GCC-Taguig City for PNVF U-18 girls crown

CALIFORNIA Precision Sports (CPS) advanced to the final with a three-setter but Gracel Christian College Foundation (GCC) had to go through the wringer to also shoot for the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships crown in Saturday’s girls’ semifinals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

CPS flexed just enough muscle in a 25-15, 25-20, 25-20 victory over De La Salle Lipa in the tournament revived by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara, while GCC went the extra mile before disposing of Maryhill College, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.

The girls from California Precision Sports make it all the way to the final unscathed.

CPS and the Taguig City-based GCC march into the final unbeaten in six matches from pool play to the semifinals of the tournament aided by the Video Challenge equipment Genius Sports.

CPS needed one hour and 21 minutes and a lot of firepower from team captain and outside hitter Casiey Monique Dongallo to reach Sunday’s final of the competition supported by by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

“It’s a great accomplishment for us to be in the final,” said the 17-year-old and 12th-grader Dongallo, who was a class act with her match-high 25 points with 22 kills, two aces and a block.

Gracel Christian College Foundation holds fort against a stubborn Maryhill College.

Middle blocker Jenalyn Umayam also delivered as expected for the Antipolo City-based CPS with 14 kills, one block and an ace for 16 points, while Joyce Soliven made four service points, two blocks and three kills for nine points.

“The girls played well altogether—every single one of them—especially on defense,” CPS coach Obet Estrella Vital said. “Casiey [Dongallo] was fantastic and consistent at the back, putting away key balls when it mattered most.”

Shane Andrei Dimaano was the only in double figures with 10 points for De La Salle Lipa, which had no answer to Kizzie Madriaga’s set plays for CPS.

Sherrie Rose Acosta led GCC with 24 kills and three service aces, while outside hitter Ashley Muchillas got 14 kills and two blocks with two aces and Jhoemellin Nadala made 10 points.

“Our game plan on our floor defense worked especially against their No. 6 player in the fourth set,” said GCC coach JR Watamama Macalanggan, referring to their Lucena City-based team’s captain Angela Claire Castillo, who finished with 24 points.

Macalanggan said CPS will be a tough match.

“Definitely, we will give CPS a good game,” he said. “We’ll give it our best.”

The boys’ semifinals—Justice CM Palma (Quezon City) vs De la Salle Lipa and MNHS-Antipolo City vs Santa Rosa City—were played later Saturday with

Sunday’s culminating schedule kicks off with the battle for the bronze medal for boys at 10 a.m. and girls at 12 noon. The finals are 2 p.m. for the girls and 4 p.m. for the boys.

The matches are livestreamed at PNVF’s https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3315782968735510&id=106199834562677&mibextid=qC1gEa and Puso Pilipinas’s https://www.facebook.com/pusopilipinas/videos/3315782968735510.