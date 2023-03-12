De La Salle goes 5-0 with easy win over FEU

DE LA SALLE University moved to 5-0 won-lost after a quick sweep of Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-16, 25-18, 25-21, Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Mars Alba distributed the ball well with her 19 excellent sets to join four Lady Spikers in double digits led by Thea Gagate’s 13 points on nine attacks, two blocks and two aces.

Angel Canino showed up against her former high school and now FEU coach Tina Salak with 13 points built on 11 attacks with eight excellent receptions and seven digs.

Leila Cruz and Jolina de la Cruz also came through with 10 points apiece while pushing the Lady Tamaraws down to 2-3 card at fifth place.

“We didn’t expect to win this quick and easy, but we still do need to correct several lapses especially when we’re in the lead,” said De La Salle interim coach Noel Orcullo, noting FEU’s high morale after its five-set win over Ateneo de Manila University last Wednesday.

Sophomore Alleiah Malaluan also made her season debut for De La Salle after being sidelined in their first four matches because of a minor knee injury.

She entered in the second set with the Lady Spikers ahead, 12-7, and played the rest of the frame, getting a point on an off-the-block kill that ended the set.

FEU was within a point in the third set, 21-22, when it shot itself on the foot by committing two errors paired with Gagate serving an ace to seal the game for the Lady Spikers.

Chenie Tagaod had 10 points and Alyzza Devosora chipped in nine points for FEU.