PHL motor vehicle output surges in January—AAF report

The Philippines produced 8,886 units of motor vehicles in January, a 60.3-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, according to the Asean Automotive Federation (AAF).

Data from the AAF indicated that the Philippines produced 5,543 units in the same month last year.

Meanwhile, some of its neighbors in the Southeast Asia region also increased their production in January. Indonesia produced 132,163 units of motor vehicles in January, a 10.7 percent growth from the same period in 2022.

AAF data indicated that Malaysia churned out 58,527 units of motor vehicles in the first month of 2023. The figure is 36.2 percent higher than the previous year’s output.

Thailand also produced more motor vehicles during the period. Its motor vehicle output grew by 7 percent to 162,327 units from the 151,747 units produced in the same period in 2022.

In contrast, Vietnam and Myanmar saw a decline in motor vehicle production. Vietnam’s output fell by 53.1 percent to 8,988 units from the 19,175 units it produced in January 2022.

Meanwhile, data from AAF shows that Myanmar’s motor vehicle production fell to a single digit at 8 in January, from last year’s 603 units.

Total motor vehicles assembled in the region as of January reached 370,899 units, a 9.3 percent growth from the 339,461 units produced in the same period last year.

In terms of sales, the Philippines sold 29,499 units in January, a 42.1-percent increase from the 20,765 units sold last year. Data shows this is the largest growth among the countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) during the period.

This was followed by Malaysia with a 19.1-percent increase and Indonesia with an 11.8-percent increase.

As for the motorcycles and scooters produced, the Philippines also posted the largest growth among the Asean countries. Data from AAF shows that the country’s production jumped by 55.4 percent to 123,786 units from the 79,651 units produced last January 2022.

This was followed by Malaysia which recorded a 23.8 percent growth and Thailand with a 14.6 percent growth in motorcycle and scooter production.

Total motorcycles and scooters produced in the region reached 371,907 units in the first month of 2023, a 27.1 percent increase from the 292,633 units produced in January 2022.

For motorcycle and scooters sales, the Philippines also posted the largest growth. Data shows that the country sold 151,534 units in January, a 31-percent increase from the 115,698 units sold a year ago.

This was followed by Malaysia with a 20-percent growth and Thailand with a 9.8 percent growth.

AAF data indicated that the motorcycles and scooters sold in the region reached 361,777 units in January 2023, a 19.2 percent increase from the 303,611 units sold in the same period last year.