House-OKd Magna Carta gives sailors full protection

THE House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to address prevailing issues and concerns pertaining to Filipino seafarers and the Philippine maritime industry.

Voting 304 against 4, the chamber overwhelmingly voted on Monday to pass House Bill (HB) 7325 or “Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers,” which also aims to develop a pool of competent and world-class seafarers “through a system of education, training, certification, and licensing.”

It also ensures that seafarers have “full protection” before, during, and after employment, especially during maritime accidents, epidemics or pandemics, or other natural or man-made crises.

“Our seafarers are our unsung heroes. Almost 400,000 of them are on board merchant shipping vessels around the world at any given time. They are not only a source of income for the country through their remittances but also a source of pride,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said.

Provisions of HB 7325 cover Filipino seafarers “who are employed or engaged or work in any capacity on board foreign-registered ships and Philippine-registered ships operating internationally.”

The bill also lists the rights as well as duties and responsibilities of seafarers, as well as of ship owners and manning agencies.

It also mandates that the standard employment contract, or SEC, be reviewed and approved by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure that the terms adhere to or protect the rights of seafarers as laid down in the law.

HB 7325 lays down the protection mechanism for seafarers in cases of epidemics, pandemics, maritime accidents, and other crises, which entitles them to full compensation.

If affected by a pandemic or epidemic, seafarers should be entitled to “medical care, board and lodging for periods spent by a seafarer in quarantine or self-isolation,” as well as “hospitalization and medical treatment when the seafarer is sick or infected – until declared as fully recovered.”

“Seafarers shall be entitled to adequate compensation in the case of injury, loss or unemployment arising from the ship’s loss or foundering, in accordance with the SEC or the CBA (collective bargaining agreement),” the bill read.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is also mandated to establish seafarer welfare facilities or centers in major crew-change ports, “specifically in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Iloilo, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, and other areas.”

“A One-Stop-Shop for Seafarers, which shall have representatives from government agencies that process or issue licenses, permits, clearances, and other documents required by seafarers, shall also be established in these welfare centers for the convenience of the seafarers and to maximize the services being offered to them,” HB 7325 said.

The Secretary of the DMW, or a duly authorized representative, shall also have access to foreign-registered ships and Philippine-registered ships operating internationally and “conduct inspection to ensure compliance with working and living standards of seafarers as provided under this proposal.

At the core of this proposed landmark legislation, according to Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron P. Salo, is the protection of the rights and the promotion of the welfare of Filipino seafarers. Salo chairs the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs.

“By codifying relevant seafarers’ rights and duties, the proposed law shall seek to ensure better working conditions, meaningful qualifications, and other measures that will improve their situation at work,” he added.

The proposed law shall establish Seafarer Welfare Centers which will be a one-stop shop in processing the seafarers’ licenses, permits, clearances and other required documents.

These Centers can also be used for recreation, and for attending to the cultural, religious, communication, and legal needs of seafarers.

“I would also like to thank the President for including the Magna Carta as one of the priority measures of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council [LEDAC],” Salo said. “I am confident that the Senate will also pass the same measure soon,” he added.

For his part, Marino Rep. Sandro Gonzalez said the Magna Carta of Seafarers is a stepping stone towards fully implementing policies against discrimination, lack of proper work environment, deficient maritime education system, weak promotion of seafarers’ basic rights and other relevant issues that must be addressed in the seafaring industry.