Public, private schools resume in-person classes in Taguig starting March 8

The city government of Taguig announced the resumption of in-person classes at all levels in all public and private schools in the city starting Wednesday, March 8, 2023, noting public transportation has not been significantly affected by the on-going jeepney strike.

The Taguig city government said the decision was made after consulting with the Department of Education (DepEd) and other key stakeholders.

The city government also attributed to the well-coordinated “Libreng Sakay” Program, in partnership with relevant government agencies including some transport groups, that apparently made the commuters unaffected by the strike.

It is also noted that there is a significant decline in online class attendance and lower participation in other alternative modes of learning on the second day of the strike.

“Further, more than a majority of students and teachers reside within a short distance from their respective schools, and thus would be minimally affected by the strike,” the city government said.

Taguig city also reiterated that it understands the plight of the jeepney drivers and hopes that the government can find a judicious solution to the issue at hand.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





