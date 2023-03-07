Public, private schools resume in-person classes in Taguig starting March 8

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
March 7, 2023
1 minute read
Photo shows the skyline of Metro Manila from a building in Taguig city.
The city government of Taguig announced the resumption of in-person classes at all levels in all public and private schools in the city starting Wednesday, March 8, 2023, noting public transportation has not been significantly affected by the on-going jeepney strike.

The Taguig city government said the decision was made after consulting with the Department of Education (DepEd) and other key stakeholders.

The city government also attributed to the well-coordinated “Libreng Sakay” Program, in partnership with relevant government agencies including some transport groups, that apparently made the commuters unaffected by the strike.

It is also noted that there is a significant decline in online class attendance and lower participation in other alternative modes of learning on the second day of the strike. 

“Further, more than a majority of students and teachers reside within a short distance from their respective schools, and thus would be minimally affected by the strike,” the city government said.

Taguig city also reiterated that it understands the plight of the jeepney drivers and hopes that the government can find a judicious solution to the issue at hand.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes



Nonie Reyes
Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a grant recipient and fellow of 2017 media fellowship program by Probe Media Foundation Inc. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). After graduating in 2000 she immediately worked as a newspaper correspondent for Today Newspaper until 2005. Within those five years in Today Newspaper, she was assigned to cover the Eastern Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Rizal Province, and the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT). In October of 2005, she became a correspondent for the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc. She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

