Calvin joins 5,000-pt club as Magnolia beats Blackwater

CALVIN ABUEVA spearheaded Magnolia’s second-half surge as the Hotshots routed the Blackwater Bossing, 110-95, to close out the eliminations on a high note at the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

Abueva made 17 of his season-high 27 points in the second half with 13 rebounds and two blocks for the Hotshots, who finished the eliminations with a 7-4 win-loss record from a 0-3 start.

“I am thankful to the Lord for giving us the win in our last game [in the eliminations],” said Abueva, who became the 96th member of the league’s 5,000-point club after scoring a basket in the first quarter.

“I think the energy we had plus Calvin gave us the extra energy,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said. “We’re ready for the playoffs, as long as we have the opportunity, we’ll take it.”

Import Antonio Hester, who replaced Eric McCree, added 22 points and 20 rebounds while Russel Escoto tallied 17 points and Rome Dela Rosa had 14 points for Magnolia.

Jio Jalalon dished out 11 of Magnolia’s 33 assists.

Blackwater ended its campaign at 1-10.

Shawn Glover finished with 22 points and Jayvee Casio had 20 points and 10 assists for the Bossing.

The quarterfinals pairings will be determined after the All-Star break in Passi, Iloilo, next week.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





