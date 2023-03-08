Go lauds Uychiat

byBusinessMirror
March 8, 2023
1 minute read
Go
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

SENATOR Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go co-sponsored Senate Resolution No. 50 Tuesday congratulating and commending Julie Uychiat for being the first Filipina to finish the World Marathon Challenge.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, hailed Uychiat for winning four of the seven marathons in the 2023 edition.

He said Uychiat’s journey in the grueling competition inspired Filipinos to believe that they can achieve their goals and dreams through hard work and dedication.

“As chairman of the Committee on Sports, let me reiterate my steadfast commitment to our Filipino athletes in always ensuring that their rights and welfare are always on the forefront of my priorities,” Go said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Battle for Bakhmut City takes<br>center stage in war in Ukraine

byAssociated Press
March 8, 2023
Next Article

Zubiri on arnis: Our neighbors are getting stronger

byJosef Ramos
March 8, 2023

Related Posts

Lady Spikers unscathed in four matches

DE LA SALLE University stretched its unbeaten run to four matches after sweeping University of the East (UE), 25-20, 25-21, 25-14, in University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 women’s volleyball action on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

byBusinessMirror
March 8, 2023