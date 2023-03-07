Magnolia eyes quarterfinal incentive

byJosef Ramos
March 7, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

MAGNOLIA takes on Blackwater for its last elimination round game on Wednesday with the Hotshots gunning for a quarterfinals bonus in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

The Hotshots are 6-4 won-lost and a victory over the Bossing in the 3 p.m. game would give them a favorable chance of making the top four which offers twice-to-beat incentives in the next phase of the conference.

“We have a slim chance of making it to the top four, but we want a great momentum heading into the playoffs that’s why this game is important,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

“We have to take care of this business first and whatever happens, we’ll prepare for the playoffs,” he added.

Despite missing Ian Sangalang this conference because of an undisclosed illness, the Hotshots are doing well behind import Antonio Hester, who is averaging 28.7 points, 15.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in each of their seven games.

But the Bossing—already eliminated with a 1-9 record—remain a threat to spoil Victolero’s playoff campaign.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, meanwhile, shoots for a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals when it faces already-eliminated Terrafirma in the second game at 5:45 p.m.

The Justin Brownlee-led Gin Kings are on a four-game winning streak for a 7-2 card.

Terrafirma is out with a 2-8 record.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Creamline wears down PLDT, gains semis slot

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023

Related Posts

Creamline wears down PLDT, gains semis slot

CREAMLINE didn’t budge against PLDT’s gallant stand for an emphatic 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 victory and the first semifinal berth in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference before a huge Tuesday crowd at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023

Asean taekwondo tilt up

THE Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will host the 16th Asean Taekwondo Championships from March 10 to 12 at the Ayala Mall-Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023