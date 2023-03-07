Magnolia eyes quarterfinal incentive

MAGNOLIA takes on Blackwater for its last elimination round game on Wednesday with the Hotshots gunning for a quarterfinals bonus in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

The Hotshots are 6-4 won-lost and a victory over the Bossing in the 3 p.m. game would give them a favorable chance of making the top four which offers twice-to-beat incentives in the next phase of the conference.

“We have a slim chance of making it to the top four, but we want a great momentum heading into the playoffs that’s why this game is important,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

“We have to take care of this business first and whatever happens, we’ll prepare for the playoffs,” he added.

Despite missing Ian Sangalang this conference because of an undisclosed illness, the Hotshots are doing well behind import Antonio Hester, who is averaging 28.7 points, 15.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in each of their seven games.

But the Bossing—already eliminated with a 1-9 record—remain a threat to spoil Victolero’s playoff campaign.

Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, meanwhile, shoots for a twice-to-beat bonus in the quarterfinals when it faces already-eliminated Terrafirma in the second game at 5:45 p.m.

The Justin Brownlee-led Gin Kings are on a four-game winning streak for a 7-2 card.

Terrafirma is out with a 2-8 record.