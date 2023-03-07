Keon to PSC chair Bachmann: There’s so much talent to tap

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023
2 minute read
Michael Keon knows what he’s talking about when it comes to Philippine sports.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

OF the several memorable sidebars in Monday night’s San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards, a former sports leader’s unsolicited advice to the current Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) administration stands out.

“There is so much talent in this country that falls through the cracks in the system and it is really sayang,” said Michael Keon as he paid homage to the late Asian athletics queen Lydia De Vega-Mercado who was posthumously installed to the PSA Hall of Fame.

Keon of course was the man behind the Project: Gintong Alay, a program established during the Marcos era that produced many if not all of the best and brightest in Philippine sports—De Vega-Mercado, Elma Muros-Posadas who was hailed by the PSA with a Lifetime Achievement Award, incumbent PSC commissioner, bowling great Olivia “Bong” Coo, among others.

Now the mayor of Laoag City, Keon told athletes, officials and PSA members at the Diamond Hotel grand ballroom about a conversation he had with PSC chairman Richard “Dickie” Bachmann last week on how the sports agency could accomplish its goal.

“We talked about what is important to Philippine sports now. I advised him [Bachmann] that the PSC should concentrate together with the national sports associations because there is so much talent in this country,” Keon said.

“I believe Chairman Bachmann is receptive to our advice and will initiate this with the help of the NSAs,” he said.

Gintong Alay has always become a template for a sports program in the country, in as much the same way as the Northern Consolidated basketball program which was a brainchild of the late sportsman and businessman Eduardo “Danding” Cojuangco.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas



Rudy Esperas
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Magnolia eyes quarterfinal incentive

byJosef Ramos
March 7, 2023
Next Article

Hidilyn to athletes: Get college degree

byJosef Ramos
March 7, 2023

Related Posts

Magnolia eyes quarterfinal incentive

MAGNOLIA takes on Blackwater for its last elimination round game on Wednesday with the Hotshots gunning for a quarterfinals bonus in the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo City.

byJosef Ramos
March 7, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Creamline wears down PLDT, gains semis slot

CREAMLINE didn’t budge against PLDT’s gallant stand for an emphatic 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 victory and the first semifinal berth in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference before a huge Tuesday crowd at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Tuesday.

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023
Read more
4 minute read

NFL combine TV spectacle, moneymaker

THE National Football League (NFL) combine is winding down and it’s clear the annual scouting event that’s evolved into a made-for-TV spectacle continues to be a required stop on the road to a pro football career amid concerns it can be a demeaning process with diminishing value.

byRob Maaddi / The Associated Press
March 7, 2023

Asean taekwondo tilt up

THE Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will host the 16th Asean Taekwondo Championships from March 10 to 12 at the Ayala Mall-Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023