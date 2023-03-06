Govt agency’s ‘UPay’ online payment system now live

THE Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) announced it has officially launched its online payment system during its 4th Founding Anniversary last February 14.

The system called “UPay” is a partnership between HSAC and Union Bank of the Philippines to provide alternative channel of payment of legal fees and other collections, in addition to the usual manual channels of the Commission.

HSAC clients who opt to pay their legal fees through UPay are advised to visit the HSAC Fees Calculator at https://hsac.gov.pg/calculator and choose the Office or Regional Adjudication Branch where the pleading or request will be filed and complete the online form.

Upon proceeding to pay, clients will be redirected to the UPay white-label page where they can conveniently choose from three payment facilities: UnionBank Online, Bank or E-Wallet Transfer via Instapay and Bank Transfer via PCHC PayGate (PesoNet), subject to a convenience fee and transaction limits.

UPay is one of HSAC’s digital transformation program. Through this initiative, it is committed to provide a more efficient and citizen-centered service.

The HSAC was reconstituted from the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) by virtue of Republic Act 11201, as a purely quasi-judicial agency. It is mandated to adjudicate, among others, disputes relating to real estate development, homeowners association, and appeals from decisions of local and regional planning and zoning bodies.

Image credits: Human Settlements Adjudication Commission





