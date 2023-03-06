Govt agency’s ‘UPay’ online payment system now live

byBusinessMirror
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
Commissioners of the Human Settlements Adjudication Commission officially activates the UPay system last February 14.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Human Settlements Adjudication Commission (HSAC) announced it has officially launched its online payment system during its 4th Founding Anniversary last February 14.

The system called “UPay” is a partnership between HSAC and Union Bank of the Philippines to provide alternative channel of payment of legal fees and other collections, in addition to the usual manual channels of the Commission.

HSAC clients who opt to pay their legal fees through UPay are advised to visit the HSAC Fees Calculator at https://hsac.gov.pg/calculator and choose the Office or Regional Adjudication Branch where the pleading or request will be filed and complete the online form.

Upon proceeding to pay, clients will be redirected to the UPay white-label page where they can conveniently choose from three payment facilities: UnionBank Online, Bank or E-Wallet Transfer via Instapay and Bank Transfer via PCHC PayGate (PesoNet), subject to a convenience fee and transaction limits.

UPay is one of HSAC’s digital transformation program. Through this initiative, it is committed to provide a more efficient and citizen-centered service.

The HSAC was reconstituted from the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) by virtue of Republic Act 11201, as a purely quasi-judicial agency. It is mandated to adjudicate, among others, disputes relating to real estate development, homeowners association, and appeals from decisions of local and regional planning and zoning bodies.

Image credits: Human Settlements Adjudication Commission



Human Settlements Adjudication Commission
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

‘Agricultural goods are protected under RCEP’

byCai U. Ordinario
March 6, 2023

Related Posts

KPMG Perspectives
Read more
4 minute read

Redefining wealth in business families

MANY business families are facing a new reality in terms of how they create wealth and allocate their capital. After a lifetime of having the family’s wealth almost entirely bound up in their business, business families are recognizing that they need to de-risk and diversify their wealth in today’s more volatile and unpredictable environment.

byKPMG Perspectives
March 6, 2023