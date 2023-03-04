BARMM gives health gadgets to Bangsamoro senior citizens

byManuel Cayon
March 4, 2023
2 minute read
Senior citizens in the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro region receive health-care packages under the Ministry of Social Services and Development’s “Hadiya: Care Packages for Elderly Bangsamoro” Program.
Senior citizens living in the Special Geographic Area of the Bangsamoro region received special gifts from the regional government on Valentine’s Day.

The Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) distributed on February 14 the health gadgets to the elderlies to allow them to monitor their health even outside the hospital.

The distribution was conducted in Barangay Simsiman, Pigcawayan Cluster where the MSSD launched a new regular program dubbed “Hadiya: Care Packages for Elderly Bangsamoro,” which will provide health-care packages to indigent senior citizens.

Hadiya is an Arabic term that means “gift,” the information office said.

Under the program, indigent senior citizens are given a health gadget package that allows them to monitor their health without having to depend on other members of their families.

The Hadiya package consists of a digital blood pressure monitor, finger pulse oximeter, thermal scanner, pillbox, disposable facemask, liniment oil, alcohol, adult diaper, hot and cold compress, Talcum powder, relief rub, wooden back scratcher, powdered milk, socks, towel, burn ointment, Betadine, gauze bandage, surgical tape, cotton balls, band-aid, tissue roll, hygiene kits, and relief packs.

Sandra Macacua, focal person of MSSD’s Older Persons and Persons with Disability Welfare Program (OPPWDWP), and Lyca Therese Sarenas, MSSD chief-of-staff, led the initial distribution to 60 senior citizens.

There were 120 slots for the program for the Special Geographical Area, the term used to designate the scattered barangays from five municipalities of North Cotabato, which opted to be included in the territory of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Beneficiaries were from Barangays Simsiman, Buricain, Matilak, Binasing,  Balacayon, Patot, Libungan Toreta, Datu Mantil, Kadingilan, Upper and Lower Pangangkalan, and Lower Baguer in Pigcawayan.

Macacua said this was a new program of the ministry under OPPWDWP “that recognizes the significant role of the Bangsamoro elders in nation-building.”

“The target beneficiaries are the frail and sickly elderly and those with other health conditions,” Macacua said.

The Ministry is targeting a total of 2,000 senior citizens across the region to benefit from the gadgets. At least 450 beneficiaries would be selected from Maguindanao, 310 from Lanao del Sur A, 310 from Lanao del Sur B, 250 from Basilan, 310 from Sulu, 250 from Tawi-Tawi, 120 in Special Geographic Area, 95 from Cotabato City, and 95 from Marawi City.

Image credits: MSSD’S Facebook Page



MSSD’S Facebook Page
Author
Manuel Cayon
Manuel T. Cayon has written about Mindanao for national newspapers for more than two decades, mostly on conflict reporting, and on the political front. His stint with TODAY newspaper in the ’90s started his business reporting in Mindanao, continuing to this day with the BusinessMirror. The multiawarded reporter received a Biotechnology journalism award in January 2019, his third. A fellow of the US International Visitors’ Program Leadership in 2007 on conflict resolution and alternative dispute resolution, Manuel attended college at the Mindanao State University and the Ateneo de Davao University.

