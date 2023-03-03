Filbasket marks new chapter in league history by rebranding as  AsiaBasket

THE Filipino Basketball League (Filbasket) announced a major rebrand as it marks a new chapter in the league’s history—effective immediately, the league will now be known as AsiaBasket.

The rebrand includes a new name, logo and overall brand identity that reflects the league’s commitment to the game of basketball and to its fans..

An important factor that contributed to the rebranding decision was the league’s expansion plans into Asian markets.

With basketball’s growing popularity in Asia and the league’s desire to tap into new fan bases, the rebrand was seen as an opportunity to create an image that resonates with Asian audiences. The league is enthusiastic about the potential for growth and collaboration with partners in the region, and looks forward to building new relationships all across Asia.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which represents a significant milestone for our league,” AsiaBasket president Jai Reyes said. “Our new name and logo are symbolic of our commitment to the sport, our players, and our fans, and we look forward to creating even more exciting experiences for everyone involved with AsiaBasket.”

The rebrand includes a similar but fresh visual identity that conveys the league’s image—the new branding will be rolled out across all league assets, including digital platforms, merchandise, and game-day experiences.

“We’re excited to bring a new look and feel to the league, and we can’t wait to share it with our fans.” said Patrick Edrozo, AsiaBasket head of media. “The rebrand marks an important moment for us in AsiaBasket. We are looking forward to growing and evolving together, as a league.”

As the AsiaBasket International Tournament in Kuala Lumpur approaches from

April 9 to 18, fans can experience the intensity of a competitive international basketball tournament among neighboring Asian countries.