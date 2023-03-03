Magsayo fights Figueroa in Ontario

byBusinessMirror
March 3, 2023
2 minute read
Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo
MARK “MAGNIFICO” MAGSAYO fights American Brandon Figueroa to reboot his journey back to a world title Sunday at the Toyota Center Arena in Ontario, California.

The fight is for the interim World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight belt—enough for Magsayo to build a new path to becoming world champion again.

Magsayo, 27, said he prepared hard for Figueroa to redeem himself from his split decision loss to Mexican Rey Vargas last July 9, losing his world title in his first defense.

The pride of Tagbilaran City admitted in the pre-fight news conference that the 26-year-old Figueroa would definitely be a tough customer.

“For this fight, it’s going to be different. Rey Vargas is a running man. And this guy [Figueroa] comes to fight,” Magsayo said. “So big is the difference and I expect a brawl.”

“Brandon Figueroa is not going to back out,” he said, adding “he comes forward.”

Trained by Marvin Somodio, Magsayo sports a 24-1 win-loss record with 16 knockouts to Figueroa to 23-1-1 win-loss-draw record with 18 knockouts.

“Whatever happens in this fight, whatever style he is going to do, forward, backward and everything, we are going to be ready for that,” Magsayo said. “I have been fighting good fighters, good body punchers and I can take it.”

Figueroa, on the other hand, said that he “can break” Magsayo into pieces with his height, reach and power.

“I look to fight and I’d go there, dominate my opponent, break him down, go in there, and take him out,” Figueroa said. “That’s my job.”

Figueroa added: “I’m not a big talker. I don’t talk too much but there’s going to be a knockdown in this fight.” Josef Ramos

Author
BusinessMirror

