Minister Visits

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense of Australia Richard Marles MP (right) traveled to the Philippines and Thailand from February 21 to 24, as he conducted high-level talks with counterparts.

During his Manila visit, Marles met President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (left), Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo, and Officer-in-Charge Carlito G. Galvez Jr. of the Department of National Defense.

The Australian official averred that his country’s “relationships across our region are founded on history, personal connections and shared interests. I look forward to the opportunity to deepen Australia’s engagement with the Philippines and Thailand, including through our important cooperation on defense and security.”

AUSTRALIAN EMBASSY