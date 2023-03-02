GPCCI commends RCEP ratification

THE German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (GPCCI) has welcomed the inclusion of the Philippines in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which the Philippine Senate ratified on February 21.

“The inclusion of the Philippines in RCEP would allow the country to finally access economic benefits, and will put us on equal footing with our [Asean neighbors]…as well as Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand,” said GPCCI president Stefan Schmitz.

RCEP is the world’s largest trading bloc representing 30 percent of the world’s global gross domestic product and population. Signatory countries, according to GPCCI, enjoy importation and exportation of goods, with minimal to no restrictions on quantity, tariffs, or import taxes.

“We are confident that the Philippines’s entry into RCEP can finally complement the advantages brought about by the economic reforms such as the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act, and Public Service Act,” noted the chamber’s executive director Christopher Zimmer. “Furthermore, we are confident that RCEP shall further strengthen the Philippines position in the region, promote more investments, and improve market access.”