Israel, Germany mark International Holocaust Day with film screening

byBusinessMirror
March 2, 2023
2 minute read
Ambassadors Reiffenstuel and Fluss
THE Israeli and German Embassies partnered to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day with a screening of the documentary film “Muranów.”

It tells the story of the neighborhood of the same name that was once a vibrant and flourishing community of Jewish life, which eventually turned into the Warsaw Ghetto during World War 2.

The documentary focuses on the current residents of the neighborhood who are being haunted by Muranów’s dark past and its ghosts. They serve as a metaphor for the life, culture, and memories of the Jewish people who were systematically killed under the Nazi regime.

“The Holocaust was an unprecedented genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany. Six million Jews—one third of [their entire] population—were murdered just because they were Jewish. Today, we are witnessing voices of denial of the Holocaust and increasing anti-Semitism,” Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss said in his remarks. “This cannot be ignored; we can never let it happen again.”

Fluss furthered: “That is why it is important that the United Nations designated January 27 as an annual International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.”

He expressed his appreciation to the German Embassy headed by Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel for working together to make the film screening possible. “I believe that this joint event brings a very strong message.”

“[The annual commemorative day was introduced by former] German Federal President Roman Herzog on January 27th, 1996,” Reiffenstuel remarked, then said, “After the darkest days in [its history, Germany today] remains committed to, and lives up to its international responsibility, to prevent the resurgence of dictatorial regimes that violate human rights and destroy human lives.”

Both embassies thanked members of like-minded embassies and organizations who graced the event, including Senior Human Rights Adviser Signe Poulsen of the United Nations.

Image credits: FB: Israel in the Philippines



FB: Israel in the Philippines
Author
BusinessMirror

