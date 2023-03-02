Chamber Holds ‘Fiesta’

La Camara—the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines—recently celebrated its first “La Fiesta:” a business-networking dinner among its members and the expat community in Metro Manila.

The event featured the Spanish region of Extremadura and featured its culinary specialties.

In photo are AHG managing director Juan Roca (from left), Ambassador Miguel Utray Delgado, Club Punta Fuego general manager Edgar Krohn, media specialist-historical reenactor Bernard Supetran, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar general manager Jorge Villanova, AHG director of sales and marketing Abigail Galguerra, together with Assistant Manager Kim Buot-Sindac, as well as sales account managers of Anya Resort Tagaytay—one of the event’s Gold sponsors, and an active chamber member.