Duterte names ‘focal person’ in drug war as new SSS chief

Last updated on April 2nd, 2019 at 12:07 am

PRESIDENT Duterte has appointed Aurora C. Ignacio as the new Social Security System President and chief executive officer to replace Emmanuel F. Dooc, who resigned earlier following the passage of the new SSS charter.

The latest batch of presidential appointments, including Ignacio’s was dated March 28, a day before the election ban took effect.

Appointment of new employees, creation or filling up of new positions, promotion, or giving salary increases, remuneration or privilege are prohibited during the election ban which will last until May 12.

Dooc stepped down from his post as president and CEO and vice chairman of the SSS as his term expired upon the implementation of the new SSS charter last month.

The Social Security Act of 2018, which was signed into law by the President in February and took effect on March 5, seeks to strengthen the viability of the pension fund, among others.

Prior to her official appointment as head of SSS, Ignacio had served as the assistant secretary for Special Projects in the Office of the President and was designated focal person for Anti-Illegal Drugs by virtue of Presidential Decree 5. She was also a council member of the National Food Authority.

Ignacio obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce, Banking and Finance from the Centro Escolar University.

Other appointments

Duterte has also appointed Monalisa C. Dimalanta as the chairman of the National Renewable Energy Board.

Dimalanta is a practicing lawyer specializing in energy and mergers and acquisitions.

She received her law degree from the University of the Philippines in 1997, the same university where she also earned her Journalism degree in 1993. She also obtained her Master of Laws degree from the University of Michigan as a Dewitt fellow from 2000 to 2001.

Aside from Ignacio and Dimalanta, Duterte also named Ann-Claire Credo-Cabochan as the new trade assistant secretary, replacing Ernesto Perez. Prior to this, Credo-Cabochan was a director at the Department of Trade and Industry.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Silliman University and her Bachelor of Laws degree at San Beda College.