PHL files protest over China moves in Pag-Asa

Last updated on April 2nd, 2019 at 12:06 am

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has already filed a diplomatic protest over the reported presence of Chinese vessels around the Pag-Asa Island (Thitu Island), Malacañang said on Monday.

Reports circulated over the weekend that the military had monitored in the area hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels, which are considered as Chinese maritime militia and are occasionally complemented by the Chinese Coast Guard to sustain Beijing’s assertive presence in the vicinity of the sandbars.

“I understand we have already issued a diplomatic protest per the Western Command. The DFA has already made a diplomatic protest over it,” said Presidential Spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador S. Panelo in a Palace briefing on Monday.

However, Panelo could not exactly state the date when the diplomatic protest was filed, as he has yet to ask the DFA about the contents of the protest.

Despite the filing of the diplomatic protest, the Palace also disputed the report that “over 600 have been circling Pag-Asa Island,” calling it “exaggerated” and using “alarming language.”

Citing information from Vice Admiral Rene Medina of the Western Command forwarded to him by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the Palace spokesman said that the total number of Chinese vessels “stationed” at Pag-Asa Island is 275—not over 600 as reported. “If you say it’s circling, then it would appear that they are intending to do something, but if you are stationary, maybe you are just watching or looking,” Panelo said.

Nonetheless, he added, “anything that concerns the security of the Philippines will always be a concern.”

Panelo vowed to raise the issue of the presence of Chinese vessels around the island with the Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua, who was scheduled to make a courtesy call on him.

“No, we will ask them first, why. First, if they acknowledge such fact as determined by us; number two, ask them why they are doing it; number three, we will politely ask them not to,” he said.

‘Just fishermen, not armed at all’

Prior to his courtesy call on Panelo, Ambassador Zhao said they are cooperating with the Filipino side to verify the reports, including the number of vessels in the area, but as far as he knows, these vessels are “not armed at all,” noting that these were actually manned by Chinese fishermen.

“Well, as far that I know, there are fishermen from both sides, but whether…the number is 600, whether they are surrounding the islands that you have people there, it is really up to further investigation and verification,” Zhao told reporters in a chance interview.

Still, he gave assurances that there is no cause for concern as the issue is being handled diplomatically. “But we have been handling this issue through friendly and diplomatic channels so you don’t have to worry about whether there would be any kind of outbreak of conflict or not. You don’t have to worry about [that],” Zhao added.

Panatag Shoal

He also denied reports that Chinese vessels are scaring off Filipino fishermen on Panatag Shoal.

“It has already been denied by authorities here. There is no such thing,” he said.

Asked what his message is to fishermen who are afraid to go to Panatag Shoal, Zhao said “in general, fishing can go as usual” although he noted certain kinds of limits that both countries are observing.

“For example, Chinese fishing vessels getting too close to the Zhongye [Pag-Asa] islands there might be some concern from your side. If fishermen getting too close to the islands we have people, there might be concerns,” he said.

ICC case a ‘fabrication’

Zhao also expressed confidence that the International Criminal Court (ICC) complaint filed by two-former high-ranking Philippine government officials against Chinese President Xi Jinping will not prosper, calling it a “political action viciously targeting the Chinese leadership,” adding that it is a proper action that is based on fact.

“It’s a fabrication and also a misuse of the mandate of the ICC,” he said.

President Duterte earlier assured China that the communication filed before the ICC by former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario against Chinese President Xi Jinping is not sanctioned by Manila.

The two former officials earlier filed the ICC communication on behalf of thousands of Filipino fishermen “persecuted” and “injured” by China’s “atrocious actions” in the South China Sea and within the Philippine territory, which “remain unpunished.”

The complaint was filed prior to the effectivity of the country’s withdrawal from the ICC last month.

Although The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration issued a landmark decision in 2016 invalidating China’s “excessive” claims to the West Philippine Sea, China has opted not to recognize the arbitral ruling.