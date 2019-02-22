TUCP: Expanded Maternity Leave Law also benefits employers

Last updated on February 22nd, 2019 at 09:31 pm

The country’s largest labor group said in a statement Friday employers would also benefit from the recently signed Republic Act (RA) 11210 or the Expanded Maternity Leave Law.

Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) said the new legislation will allow employers to cut down unnecessary costs by ensuring the health of their employed mothers.

“In fact, it is the companies, which really need the Expanded Maternity Leave to ensure their child bearing women worker will not suffer from any post-natal issues after giving birth,” TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay said.

“It is scientifically proven that nursing mothers need at least more than 100 days to heal and recover completely after giving birth,” he added.

Furthermore, he also the new policy will also enable companies to retain their experienced women workers.

TUCP issued the statement in response to the pronouncement of Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) president Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr. that RA 11210 is actually anti-women since it will discourage employers hiring women.

In a radio interview, Luis said this is more likely micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which will not be able afford to lose some of its employees for a long period of time.

TUCP hit the ECOP statement for being “disrespectful” to mothers and nursing employees.

“ECOP should respect these biological and psychological needs of women employees and their newborns and encourage their member companies to abide and respect these basic human rights,” Tanjusay said.

RA 11210 expanded the duration of the average 90-day maternity leave to 105 days.

Despite his reservation for the law, the ECOP leader conceded they would have to follow its provisions.