Jimenez: Comelec can look into NYC chairman’s links to party-list group Duterte Youth

Last updated on February 22nd, 2019 at 09:22 pm

It is not National Youth Commission (NYC) chairman Ronald Cardema’s controversial remarks, but his relations to a 2019 election candidate, which could put him in trouble with the Commission on Election (Comelec).

Comelec spokesperson James B. Jimenez said they have no jurisdiction over Cardema since he is not a running for the 2019 polls.

“On the surface of it, it appears he has direct problem [with Comelec] here since he is not a nominee,” Jimenez said in an interview.

He made clarification amid calls of some groups for Cardema to resign or take a leave of absence after proposing on Wednesday for the removal of state scholarships for students who will be involved in anti-government actions.

No less than President Rodrigo R. Duterte rejected Cardema’s proposal.

What Comelec could look into, Jimenez said, is the allegation Cardema is using his position to promote the party-list Duterte Youth, which has a list of nominee including Cardema’s wife.

“That I think is the more relevant question and that’s something that has to be determined after an investigation probably or if anyone files a complaint,” Jimenez said.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, government personnel are barred from engaging from partisan political activity.

In previous statement, the Civil Service Commission said government personnel, who will violate this may face the following sanctions: a month and one day to six months suspension for the first offense; and dismissal from the service for the second offense.

Jimenez said this regulation may not apply to Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar, who also recently drew criticisms, after appearing at a sortie of former Special Assistant to the President and now senatorial candidate Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

“The CSC, I believe, has a ruling that political officers, including elected officials and Cabinet members, are actually given a lot of leeway in participating in partisan political activities and Andanar is included in this,” Jimenez explained.