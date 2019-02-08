Moira: An intimate concert at Winford Manila, Feb. 16

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 08:21 pm

Winford Manila Resort & Casino (WMRC) extends Valentine’s Day to February 16 this year so lovebirds can be serenaded by singer-songwriter Moira Rachelle Dela Torre, better known to her legions of fans as Moira.

As part of the Saturday Special concert series held at Hippodrome Bar & Lounge, this intimate performance promises to showcase Moira’s vocal prowess, as well as her versatility as an artist.

Admission is free for casino floor viewing for all WMRC members and guests who are 21 years old and above. For those who want a more intimate concert experience, VIP tickets are available for only PHP 2,000 nett per person. Each ticket includes a prime seat near the Hippodrome stage and is inclusive of food and drinks.

Known for her songs “Malaya”, “Titibo-tibo”, and Imago’s “Sundo”, Moira’s beginnings included doing voice artist work for corporate jingles and theme songs.

In 2013, she made it to the battle rounds of the first season of The Voice of the Philippines before being eliminated shortly before the final rounds.

Undeterred, Moira landed her first recording deal and released her debut single in 2014, followed by her debut EP entitled Moira. More studio recordings followed between 2016 to 2018.

In February 2018 Moira staged her first ever concert, which sold out in just four days on its first night. The concert was titled “Tagpuan”, and was directed by comedian-actor John Prats. Due to public demand, Moira performed a second night.

Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 528-3600 for inquiries. Follow Winford Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.