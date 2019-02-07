Concordia Bridge in Paco partly closed

By
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
-

Last updated on

Starting February 9, there will be minor traffic adjustments in Concordia Bridge in Manila as its reconstruction continues, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority announced Wednesday.

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said the southbound lane of Concordia Bridge in Paco, will be opened to vehicular traffic starting Saturday, 11 pm.

Likewise, the northbound lane will be closed to traffic, he said.

“Three lanes on the southbound will be divided into a two-way traffic,” Garcia said.

Vehicles heading north or south will share three remaining lanes of the bridge, located along President Quirino Avenue.

Once opened, two lanes will be dedicated for vehicles going to Manila area from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accommodate the heavy volume of vehicles going to various streets of Manila.

The other lane will be for vehicles going to Roxas Boulevard or South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) area.

“From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., the course will be vice versa,” said Garcia.

The reconstruction of the bridge started May last year, due to safety concerns. 

Meanwhile, motorists are advised to brace for heavy traffic as the outer lanes of the Nagtahan Bridge will be closed to traffic sometime next week to give way to on-going works for the Skyway Stage 3 project.

Nagtahan Bridge is located just two meters away from Concordia Bridge.

Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco

Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
