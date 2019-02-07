Immigration bureau eyes stricter rules for alien workers

Last updated on February 7th, 2019 at 12:39 am

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday said it would be imposing stricter requirements and procedures for foreigners eyeing to work in the country.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente disclosed that additional documents would be required from foreign applicants before they are given special work permits (SWP) and provisional work permits (PWP).

Morente said the agency decided to be strict in issuing SWPs and PWPs in light of the reported increase in the number of foreigner being employed which put Filipino workers at a disadvantage.

“These new rules are meant to protect the interest of local workers, as we have observed that in the past, foreigners may abuse their permits and take away jobs from our kababayans,” he stressed.

The new requirements are intended to ensure that no work permit will be issued to construction workers, cashiers, janitors, carpenters, and other blue-collar jobs.

Professions classified as regulated by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) will also not be allowed without the approval of the PRC.

Among the requirements that work permit applicants will submit include validity of stay as tourists; address, existence, nature of business, and financial viability of petitioning company; and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other government licenses to operate.

“This is to ensure that these work permits are issued only to aliens whose jobs could not be performed by Filipinos,” the BI chief said.

Morento reminded foreign applicants that only authorized BI officers at the main office and alien control officers may approve or deny applications for SWP and PWP.