Createurs launch debut album

Independent rock band Createurs will launch its 12-track debut album “We Exist” on February 9, Saturday, at saGuijo Café + Bar in Makati City starting at 7 p.m.

Supporting the album’s release with the band’s music performances are rock acts Aoui, Full Pledged Revenge, Not Informed, Reckless Thursday and Thirds.

This event will also feature art displays from local artists such as Francis Jacob, Hannah Fernando, Pluzzyllustrations, and Star Box.

Get your tickets for only P200 each and the We Exist album starting at P350 at the venue during the event date. For more details, visit Project 4 Productions on Facebook.