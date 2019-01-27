Ely Buendia and the Itchyworms Band Together

THE stage is set for two of the most brilliant acts in modern Filipino music to thrill Pinoy rock fans, as Ely Buendia & The Itchyworms perform their greatest hits on February 9,

8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater of the Resorts World Manila (RWM).

Buendia shot to fame as the lead singer and guitarist of the seminal Filipino rock quartet the Eraserheads, penning many of the band’s memorable hits.

Still active in the industry, he is now one of the most highly respected names in OPM.

Heavily influenced by Buendia and his peers, the radio-friendly foursome of Jugs Jugueta, Jazz Nicolas, Kelvin Yu and Chino Singson, more popularly known as the Itchyworms, has made quite a mark in the OPM scene with easily-relatable, richly performed songs such as Di Na Muli, Akin Ka Na Lang, Beer and Ayokong Tumanda.

In 2016, Buendia and the Itchyworms collaborated on and released the song Pariwara, which was well received by Pinoy rock music fans. This was followed by Lutang—another unfinished verse-chorus idea of Buendia, which found full expression with the Itchyworms.

The two acts’ creative collaboration stretches back to the late 90s. It resulted in an impressive compendium of collaborative works, including the Itchyworms’ first offering “Revenge of the Unsigned,” which Buendia helped produce.

In turn, the Itchyworms contributed to “Fair Tales,” the debut album of Domino, the band of Buendia’s sister.

Itchyworms drummer Nicolas would also take on keyboard duties for both iterations of the Eraserheads’ “Final Set” reunion concert in 2008 and 2009.

Prepare to be thrilled as Buendia and the Itchyworms band together this February!

(Get your tickets to Ely Buendia & The Itchyworms: Greatest Hits via www.ticketworld.com.ph or at the RWM Box Office [908-8000 loc. 7700]. Download the RWM mobile app to receive updates as well as special promotions on RWM shows and events.)