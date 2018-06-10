The Sun Spoke

In the garden

Cradling tea

Quiet morning

When suddenly

I saw, without warning:

The Sun.

As one often does

when the day is begun.

Absorbed

By this orb,

unusually soft,

aloft

I was beholding

deeply golden ,

gently glowing.

Silently,it spoke.

Compelling.

Commanding.

Demanding.

It called for my attention.

I held my gaze.

Despite. Perhaps even because

of the haze.

“That which obstructs clarity,”

the wind whispered in my ear,

quickening,

“do not fear”.

“Have faith in things yet to be revealed.

For obscurity in all matters, haze widespread

to be lifted,unveiled.”

“Thy will be done.

Thou art Gold too,

gold like the sun.”

“Believe

the stories told

of lead turned into gold.”

The sun quietly spoke.

Grew brighter

And went its way.

As it does

every day.

The black cat

twisted

contentedly on

the concrete pavement.

Oblivious

to my amazement.

Sarah Joan Mokhtar is a Kuala Lumpur-based cartoonist, writer and illustrator who has worked in comics publishing and the cultural sector since 1998. Mokhtar is the co-founder of Unnamed, a Southeast Asian Comic Artist Collective, and the regional advisor of the Malaysian chapter of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators.