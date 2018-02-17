TaylorMade M3 and M4: The first of 2018’s big dogs hits our shores

Market forces being what they are, new golf clubs typically make it to our market a bit later than the larger markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Now while that delays our enjoyment of the latest and greatest that equipment manufacturers have to offer, it allows us the latitude of observing the rest of the world’s reaction to said clubs and that should allow us to make better purchasing decisions when the time comes.

TaylorMade hit the jackpot with the first M1 and M2 but lost a little bit of thunder when Callaway stole their thunder with the Epic and its Jailbreak technology even with the upgrades bestowed on last year’s versions. Something had to be done.

A couple of issues ago, we examined the technology surrounding today’s drivers. Regardless of the performance claims that each manufacturer so earnestly makes, the performance of said drivers is limited in very real terms by the governing bodies of the game. The restrictions cover the driver’s length, head size and the performance of the ball coming off the clubface.

This means the equipment manufacturers are going to have to work their tails off to squeeze every iota of performance out of any new offerings. Let’s examine what TaylorMade has done with their new M3 and M4.

The first images of the new TaylorMade drivers seemed to hint that something called “Hammerhead Technology” was going to be the differentiating feature of the new drivers but we were all misled. Instead, TaylorMade is hanging their hat on something they call “Twist Face technology.”

According to TaylorMade, the company studied “more than half-a-million shots” from golfers of all skill levels, using data recovery devices—for swing path, launch and landing location—to determine trends. What TaylorMade found is that shots struck on the high toe went 8 yards left of the target on average and with less spin than ideal (a hook), and shots struck on the low heel went 6 yards right of the target on average, and with more spin than ideal (a slice).

So, Twist Face—which means the driver faces do not have the traditional bulge and roll that drivers have used since time immemorial. The high-toe portion of the faces are more open and with more loft than normal, while the low-heel portions are closed and have less loft than normal.

To be fair, Srixon XXIO has technical briefs detailing this feature already in production in their drivers as early as 2003. Cobra with their face zone design also featured elliptically positioned bulge and roll and its implementation on the new F8 and F8+ drivers feature milled faces for even more accuracy. So how is Twist Face different?

How, indeed. Hearing from TaylorMade, the line on Twist Face is the science was developed using real golfers as the model, not a robot and scientific calculations. This led to very specific modifications to how much more loft to add to the high toe area and how much to open it up. Conversely, the reverse, subtracting loft from and closing down bulge in the low heel. In short, Twist Face is probably a more aggressive implementation of the elliptical bulge and roll. This means that Twist Face could have a greater effect on mishits, which means its impact on ball flight would be greater than existing implementations.

Hammerhead is the other technological anchor of the new M drivers. The Hammerhead speed slot isn’t really breakthrough tech for TaylorMade. Slots are nothing new in TaylorMade drivers; however, M3 marks the first time the company has included one on its most adjustable model. The Hammerhead slot is intended to be the company’s answer to Jailbreak. Split into zones, the Speed Pocket is now longer, and more flexible in the center zone. The result is increased ball speed and lower backspin on low face strikes. The walls of the slot function as stiffening bars, which TaylorMade says allow for a thinner face and faster average ball speeds due to an enlarged sweet zone.

Although TaylorMade isn’t making a big deal of it, the raised crown on the new M series drivers is the company’s answer to the aerodynamic aids found on other drivers. The company claims that raising the crown keeps the air flow tight to the head throughout the swing, resulting in less drag and greater clubhead speed. The design changes are more or less hidden in the carbon fiber. The company says that’s significant for two reasons. First, because the carbon material is so light, it doesn’t raise the CG as the carbon crown is so light. Secondly, moving the aerodynamic features away from the front of the crown prevents the driver from looking a bit more upright than most Tour players prefer.

On the M3, the signature T-Track design of the M1 has been replaced with a new Y-Track. This raises the MOI (forgiveness) of the draw and fade settings, and with that comes higher spin, which TaylorMade says will encourage more shot shaping. With both tracks connected the 22 grams of total weight (two 11-gram weights) can be moved over a greater spread. TaylorMade says there are over 1000 possible CG configurations; more than double that of the M1. While it’s unlikely that any of us will fully explore all the permutations of the M3, it is more likely that this adjustability will allow us to find a setting that fits us properly than not.

Where it counts the M3 is significantly more forgiving than the M1. Center of gravity movement front to back has been increased 83 percent, and M3’s CG is lower than M1’s in every setting. The full back setting is 36 percent further to the rear while offering 10 percent higher MOI and still keeping the CG low for higher trajectory off the clubface.

Stock shafts for the M3 come from Mitsubishi’s Tensei series. Non ‘Pro’ versions of the Tensei Red, Blue and White are all options. Over two dozen additional no upcharge shaft options are also available. The M4 is available in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° and 12° options. A 440cc version that will offer a deeper face and lower spin at the expense of less forgiveness will also be available.

Designed to sound better and be more forgiving than competitors’ drivers, the M4’s Geocoustic sole design lowers the center of gravity while presenting a larger profile at address. The curved sole gives off a higher frequency at impact for what TaylorMade describes as a more powerful sound and better feel. Along with the Geocoustic sole and the weight saved from the hammerhead slot design, the M4 has a 41-gram weight pad anchored at the back of the head. As it always does, the rear-placed weight raises the MOI to a point where TaylorMade says M4 offers “unparalleled forgiveness.”

A draw favoring D-Type M4 is also available. It’s slightly offset and heel weighted for golfers who struggle to get the clubface square at impact. Changes to the paint line on the crown make the D-Type appear square behind the ball, which should suit golfers that need assistance but aren’t thrilled with the sight picture that most draw biased drivers present.

The stock shaft for the M4 is the non-Tour Spec version of Fujikura’s ATMOS Red. The M4 will be available in 8.5° for the first time, as well as 9.5°, 10.5° and 12°. The 8.5° option suggests that some stronger players like TaylorMade’s second driver every bit as much as its flagships, and its availability could boost sales of that model a bit. The stock shaft for the M3 D-Type is a Matrix Platinum White Tie. The D-type will be available in 9.5°, 10.5° and 12°.

TaylorMade has a reputation for, let’s say, embellishing some of the qualities of their products but let’s face it, they have always produced products that deliver and if history is an indicator of their products’ performance, the M3 and M4 should be pretty dang good clubs.

Watch out for the launch of the new M3 and M4 drivers at the Army Driving Range on the 22nd of February. Be there or be square.