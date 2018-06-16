Pancho Piano: Enriching Local Art Culture

There’s an acclaimed visual artist who has put the Bicolano culture in the spotlight for 35 years through his art works. Over the course of 35 years, Pancho Piano is a true blue visual artist who has created incredible works of art through his distinctive paintings, impressive murals, as well as liturgical stained glass designs.

Pancho Piano has been respected for creating artworks through paintings, wood carvings and clay sculpture. Although he uses a wide range of art platforms, most of his works feature Bicol’s many interesting myths, legends, culture, and traditions thematically, as he was born in a quaint town in Lagonoy, Camarines Sur. He was raised by a father who was a teacher and a stay-at-home mother. Second to eight siblings, Piano discovered his love for the arts early in life.

Some of Piano’s favorite themes to paint are indigenous deities such as Haliya, the moon goddess of abundance and fertility; Daragang Magayon in the folktale of ill-starred lovers; as well as myths surroundings the origin of Albay province and festivals like the Our Lady of Peñafrancia water festival.

“I want my art to be a way to bring the beauty of the Bicolano culture, and the Filipino people in general, to the forefront. When people look at my work, I want them to think, reflect, and appreciate the beautiful culture that we have,” said Piano.

With a penchant for realism and abstractionism, Piano’s paintings often portray beauty of humanity, with a signature stroke where softness and loudness are both in harmony, as well as a “jolly” vibe seen in his striking and evocative paintings in pastel colors. He has won over 10 major national competitions in the Philippines. These days, he spends his time mentoring younger artists in a group he organize- the Salingoy Art Group, an organization of Bicol-based artists; and Bicol Expression, a group of Manila-based artists whose roots originate from Bicol. He also organizes various solo art shows, counting to 50 shows to date.

Currently, he is exhibiting “Hagod” in Okada until June 23. His upcoming exhibit dubbed as “Merging of Colors” opens at the SM Aura on June 21. It also features over 200 group shows, locally and overseas.